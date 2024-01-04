Jujutsu Kaisen fan video pays tribute to the strongest sorcerer

Things have been harsh for Gojo in manga and anime lately. However, a recent fanmade video brought a big smile on every JJK fan’s face.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s fandom recently bid farewell to the spectacular Season 2. Everything about the latest season was nothing short of amazing – however, the major reason this season got into the limelight was Gojo.

In the anime, Kenjaku and other curses finally sealed Gojo in the Prison Realm, which put other sorcerers, including Yuji, in a difficult spot. On the other hand, manga fans still can’t digest that the “Honored One” has lost against Sukuna.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gojo’s demise was a difficult sight for JJK fandom and even today, fans are crafting different theories suggesting that Gojo will return. Well, we can’t say for sure if Gojo will return or not, but it’s good to see that the fandom is paying homage to Gojo through animation.

Jujutsu Kaisen fan shows off Gojo’s Hollow Purple

The entire JJK fandom is aware of Gojo’s Blue and Red Techniques – well, Hollow Purple is sort of an amalgamation of those two techniques. It’s a deadly technique that was used by Gojo at 200% against Sukuna.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As of now, we’ve seen Gojo’s 200% Hollow Purple in the manga, and we can’t wait to see that battle getting animated. However, a fan animation from RedHairedGuy gave us a good idea of what this battle would look like in anime.

Article continues after ad

The RedHairedGuy beautifully captured the essence of that battle in their animation. On top of that, the animator added the lines of the original VAs from Jump Festa. The 200% Hollow Purple animation video got enormous love from the community, so it’s no wonder it got over 600,000 views.

Article continues after ad

Over the years, RedHairedGuy did several fan animations on series like Dragon Ball, One Punch Man, etc. However, the JJK one was possibly one of their most successful and breakout videos. Some fans think that if RedHairedGuy keeps releasing more videos around JJK, it won’t be long before MAPPA asks them to officially work on the next season of the anime.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.