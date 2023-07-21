Jujutsu Kaisen gives an unexpected glimpse of Gojo’s childhood

The recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen shows the first glimpse of Gojo’s childhood – but it’s not what one would expect from him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 turns things around in the way imaginable. The first cour is about to conclude, which abruptly stops the heart-warming scenes fans have been used to so far. Toji finally makes his move, proving why he is called the “Sorcerer Killer.”

The third episode also features the first-ever glimpse of Gojo’s childhood that wasn’t mentioned in the series before. As a child born with Six Eyes for the first time in 400 years, Satoru Gojo is nothing less than a celebrity in the Jujutsu world.

The Gojo Clan took pride in his existence and boasted about his abilities to all the other clans. Naturally, Toji heard about this despite being an outcast of the Zenin clan. He goes to see Gojo and is quite surprised by the child’s ability to detect someone standing behind him. However, that’s not the only unexpected thing about Gojo’s childhood in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The first glimpse of Gojo’s childhood in Jujutsu Kaisen is far from what we imagined

Gojo’s eccentric personality is not a secret among JJK fandom. His God Complex and immaturity may be the reason his students and colleagues find him annoying, but his fans would disagree. Gojo has all the power in the world, but he still acts excessively funny.

It’s rare to see an adult like him. After Season 2 debuted, we realize that Gojo’s personality has not changed much since 2006. Therefore, it’s only fair to imagine the child version of Gojo as someone hyperactive and even more over the top. However, the series doesn’t feature anything like that. The younger Gojo has a much more serious expression than he ever made as an adult.

The first glimpse of Gojo’s childhood in Jujutsu Kaisen is brief and cannot help us analyse his personality completely. However, it’s clear as day that younger Gojo is much more mature than his adult version. The series never fully explores Gojo’s childhood, but it also never mentions that the strongest sorcerer alive was a mischievous kid. Honestly, it would have been truly intriguing to see how a child with such a stern expression became the fans’ beloved character that we see today.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

