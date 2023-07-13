Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami breaks his silence on the manga ending

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending has been delayed for quite a while now. Here’s what the manga creator Gege Akutami has to say about this.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is all the rage this summer as fans can’t help but adore the new art style featuring their favorite characters in their younger days. The only news was at the beginning of the year claiming, the manga should end in 2023. However, fans have literally no clue about when it will happen. Talks of the ending have been circulating for more than a year now.

Article continues after ad

The manga is currently featuring the highly-anticipated battle between Gojo and Sukuna. As the two strongest beings in the world appear to be at a stalemate, the story doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Even though we’re halfway through July, the series has much to cover.

All we can hope is that the manga won’t have a rushed ending, ruining the essence of the story. Amid all the confusion, Gege Akutami finally comes forward and breaks his silence regarding the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending. Here’s what he has to say to the readers.

Article continues after ad

Gege Akutami confirms the delay in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending

The delay in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending is surely a piece of good news for fans who enjoy the storyline. Despite all the confusion about the rushed ending, the creator assures fans that the delay is only happening to meet their expectations.

In a heartfelt message, Gege Akutami expresses his gratitude to the global readers. “The fact that my manga has been able to cross the ocean and be enjoyed by so many people feels so mysterious to me. But also, I’m very grateful.”

Article continues after ad

He further adds that even though the manga is at its final stretch, it won’t be ending anytime soon. Fans can expect more thrilling chapters for their favorite series. It is also highly likely that the manga will not be ending this year at all. However, we are still awaiting an official confirmation regarding this.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

One Piece chapter 1087 | Jujutsu Kaisen Suguru Geto | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo blindfold | Jujutsu Kaisen art style comparison | Bleach anime-only scene | JJK Star Plasma Vessel | One Piece voice actors | Shonen Big Three | One Piece recent death | Bleach Episode 15 spoilers | JJK chapter 229 spoilers | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 major deaths | JJK Season 2 Episode 3 spoilers