Jujutsu Kaisen is now streaming on Netflix, but there’s a catch

Netflix has just added one of the biggest anime series currently running, with Jujutsu Kaisen joining the service’s library — in part, anyway.

At this point, Jujutsu Kaisen probably needs no introduction. Since the anime show premiered in 2020, it’s become a worldwide phenomenon, taking the popularity of Gege Akutami’s manga to unforeseen levels of fandom.

Whether it’s due to the astonishing fights involving ancient sorcerers, Gege’s engrossing mythology, or simply the camaraderie between the Jujutsu students, Jujutsu Kaisen is among the best anime for many. Two seasons and one anime movie in, the story has plenty more spells to cast as well.

Article continues after ad

Now, Netflix subscribers that haven’t already can catch up on the fun, as Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming on the platform in both the UK and US. Sadly, American users can only watch the first season for now, whereas British subscribers can see both seasons and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Article continues after ad

Alas, even just the first season gives plenty to watch, with 24 episodes covering several arcs from the manga. The season primarily deals with Yuji Itadori, who swallows the finger of Sukuna, the most evil being who’s ever lived, revealing that he could be used as a weapon.

Come from the existential threat, stay for the amazing demon designs and awesome sequences. Check out our guide on the best anime like Jujutsu Kaisen for more top shows to watch.