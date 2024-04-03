Jujutsu Kaisen fans can’t figure out one character’s actual role

With the manga at a crucial point, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can’t figure out one particular character’s role in the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of great characters who have contributed significantly to the plot. However, they believe Shoko Ieiri is one character whose contribution to the story has been little to none since now. According to them, the role of the character in the story is ambiguous since she has not done anything of consequence as of yet in the story.

Shoko Ieiri is a jujutsu sorcerer specializing in the Reverse Cursed Technique. She’s the only known sorcerer who can heal others with her RCT which is why she’s a valuable member to the jujutsu society. Shoko was also the classmate of Gojo and Geto during their student years.

Article continues after ad

With her RCT and connection to Gojo and Geto, Shoko should’ve been an important character with a major role in the story. However, that has not been the case. She appears very little in the story and doesn’t participate in any of the major incidents like the Shibuya Incident and the Culling Game where other sorcerers put their lives on line.

Article continues after ad

Though Yaga once said that Shoko is kept out of the front lines because of her value as a healer, fans are still disappointed over how little her presence matters in the story. Not only is she practically absent from all the major events, she also doesn’t do anything of significance during Gojo’s Past Arc.

Article continues after ad

Now that the battle against Sukuna has been going on for so long, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are wondering about this character’s role. Many took their opinion on the matter to the social media platforms. One such fan wrote on X, “Has her RCT ever been beneficial for our main cast aside from Maki?”

Another user called her “useless” while some criticized her for doing nothing but smoking while other characters died. Some fans also believe that she’ll have more to do in the future.

Many characters, like Yuta, Kusakabe, Choso, have been lethally injured during their fights against Sukuna. So, Shoko has the opportunity to shine and finally contribute to the story. However, whether she is given a significant role in the story is yet to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re a Jujutsu Kaisen fan like us, check out our articles on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256, How did Sukuna kill Gojo?, How did Toge Inumaki lose his arm?, and Jujutsu Kaisen creator just crushed fans’ hope for Satoru Gojo.