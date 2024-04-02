Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256: Release date & spoiler speculation

Jujutsu sorcerers return to the battlefield to deal with Sukuna – so here’s the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen takes an unexpected turn last week as members from Geto’s team arrive at the scene. Miguel and Larue were both minor antagonists in the prequel movie who followed Geto in his Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.

In the recent chapter, we find out about their cursed techniques. Miguel’s abilities prove why Gojo considered him a threat in the movie. Not only that, but Yuji, Maki, and Choso also return to the battlefield.

Maki surprises the King of Curses yet again as she gets back on her feet after taking a direct hit from his Black Flash. The chapter ends with Sukuna using his second Black Flash against Larue, hinting that the sorcerers might be doomed.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 will be released on April 7 at 7am PT. You can find your time zone below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 spoiler speculation

The upcoming chapter will likely continue Sukuna fending off against four sorcerers at once: Miguel, Yuji, Maki, and Choso. The previous chapters have proven that the King of Curses is literally invincible. However, things are about to get worse as Sukuna uses his Black Flash.

One of the reasons that many sorcerers are alive till now is because Sukuna has suffered a lot of damage after fighting Gojo. In Chapter 250, Sukuna reveals that it’s not that he has low cursed energy due to his fight with Gojo, but every sorcerer has upgraded their defensive abilities.

Yuta knows that if Gojo hadn’t damaged the King of Curses so much, he and Yuji would’ve died by now. Not only did Sukuna’s Cursed Energy output decrease immensely, but he was also unable to use Reverse Cursed Technique. However, that is about to change in the upcoming chapter.

The narrator explains that Gojo regained his RCT after his second Black Flash. After the battle of the strongest, the sorcerers came after Sukuna one after the other without giving him a chance to recover. Even so, Sukuna still managed to use a second Black Flash. The situation is about to get serious as the series hints at the King of Curses being more unstoppable than ever.

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release of the chapter. We will update this space once we have more information about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256.

