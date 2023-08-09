Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans agonize over the Fortnite dance of Gojo & Megumi

The Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen crossover arrived in the game on August 8, 2023. However, the dance of Gojo and Megumi has Jujutsu Kaisen fans completely agonized.

The cursed energy that dominates Jujutsu Kaisen’s world has taken control of Battle Royale Island. Players can use this energy to their advantage in Fortnite’s Break the Curse!, which runs from August 8 through August 25, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently at the peak of its popularity, considering the ongoing Season 2. Therefore, Epic Games added a Jujutsu Kaisen crossover in Fortnite with the latest v25.30 content update.

Now that the Fortnite crossover has just begun, popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters Gojo and Megumi have become the hot topic of discussion as their weird dance is being compared to a “nightmare.” Delve deeper to find out more about it.

The Fortnite dance of Gojo and Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t well-received by fans

A majority of fans find it unappealing, while others find it funny. JJK fandom is used to seeing a calm and composed Megumi Fushiguro. His best trait is his occasional kindness despite having a quiet personality. Seeing him like this is sure to give anyone a shock. Fans spot him dancing to Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic’s Leave The Door Open, which is something Megumi would never do in a million years.

On the other hand, Satoru Gojo dances to I’m A Cat by Code Taco while making paw-like gestures as a cat meowed in the backdrop. At the very least, Gojo’s eccentric and goofy personality doesn’t make this one so odd compared to Megumi. However, fans believe this clip is also strange, and some began referring to the famous sorcerer as “Catoru.”

Whether fans like it or not, these clips are surely gaining their attention as it piques their curiosity. This marketing strategy is yet another smart move that’s sure to benefit Fortnite as it will likely attract many anime fans to the game. Megumi and Gojo are two of the most popular characters in the series, always ranking in the popularity poll, so they’ve easily become the topic of discussion.

As Fortnite continues to work with other anime titles, it will be intriguing to see which additional series will team up with the game in the future.

Click Here to find out more about the Fortnite X Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration.

