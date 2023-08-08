Jujutsu Kaisen: KFC reacts to the separation of the strongest duo

The iconic Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto separation scene in Jujutsu Kaisen happen near KFC. Here’s what the official account of KFC has to say about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen features the heart-breaking separation of the strongest duo in its recent episode. After Geto kills the entire village, he arrives in Shinjuku and meets Shoko. Of course, Shoko would call her friend Gojo about his arrival.

Once Gojo reaches there, he starts demanding answers from his best friend. Geto’s downfall and Gojo’s despair are truly heart-wrenching when you realize none of them are wrong in any way. They’re just doing what they believe in.

Nonetheless, it’s a fact that Geto kills a lot of innocent people for the sake of his fellow Sorcerers. The final confrontation and separation of the strongest duo in Jujutsu Kaisen happens near KFC. Surprisingly enough, the official Twitter account of KFC responds in the most quirky way imaginable.

KFC expresses their heartbreak over watching the separation from behind the register

The Shinjuku scene in Jujutsu Kaisen breaks fans’ hearts over the separation of the strongest duo. This is the moment when they know that things will never be the same for them. The real tragedy begins from there as they truly become enemies and walk down different paths in life. Ultimately, their paths cross once again when Gojo has to personally end his best friend’s life.

However, considering Gojo’s experiences, it’s difficult to categorize him as good or evil. Gojo and Geto are just victims of the cruel Jujutsu world, too young to bear the burden despite having all the power in the world. As fans distress over the heart-wrenching separation of Satoru and Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen, KFC reacts in an amusing way as if they were witnessing the scene.

Although the scene in the manga wasn’t too detailed, the confrontation takes place in Shinjuku’s Memory Lane street. The strongest duo separates near KFC and a kaisendon restaurant. Gege Akutami uses real-life locations as a reference for his popular series, which seems to attract much attention. KFC notices their banner in the series and decides to use this for publicity.

And it works in their favor considering the global fandom of JJK is absolutely intrigued with their reaction. Many even come forward to express their sympathy, while some ask questions about the separation. Here are fans’ responses to this tweet from KFC about the separation scene in Jujutsu Kaisen:

