10 best anime series of 2023 so far

This year brings us a lot of fantastic anime series, and there’s a lot more to come. Here’s a look at the ten best anime series of 2023 so far.

So far, 2023 has offered some outstanding releases. There’s no shortage of terrific series this year, from brand-new hits to returning favorites.

We’re still awaiting Fall and Winter series, but there have already been so many amazing anime in 2023 to keep us busy all year round. This year has a lot to offer to anime enthusiasts, whether it’s popular sequels, new series, or even reboots.

Naturally, some series stand out more than the rest, while some amazing ones are left behind in the crowd. Have a look at the ten best anime series of 2023 so far. We will keep updating this space every season, so stay tuned!

1. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Crunchyroll

Considering its massive global fandom, Jujutsu Kaisen is easily the biggest anime series of 2023. After three years of waiting, fans are overwhelmed with the amazing anime adaptation in the new season. The art style has changed completely, and so have the characters.

Nonetheless, fans appreciate the change since it offers more fluid and cinematic scenes. The season is still ongoing, and it will cover Gojo’s Past arc and the Shibuya Incident arc from the manga. Both arcs are extremely dark as the series prepares for lots of heart-wrenching moments.

2. Demon Slayer Season 3

Crunchyroll

Another anime series that broke the internet in 2023 is Demon Slayer Season 3, which covers the Swordsmith Village arc. Demon Slayer has always been well-received among anime fans, and this season is just as good as any other. Although it did attract some controversy regarding a certain demon created by CGI, the rest of the animation looks as spectacular as ever.

Although Zenitsu and Inosuke aren’t part of the third season, Demon Slayer makes up for it by including Mitsuri Kanroji and Tokito Muichiro. The season is also important as it reveals Muzan’s backstory and features some of the greatest fights.

3. Rurouni Kenshin 2023

Crunchyroll

Rurouni Kenshin 2023 is the reboot of a historical Shonen classic anime series. Although it doesn’t have a wide fanbase like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, the story is spectacular enough to captivate anyone who watches it. The reboot adaptation stays true to the original story, only with better animation and an intriguing soundtrack.

The story follows Kenshin Himura, a former assassin who struggles to keep up with the changing peaceful era. However, his past comes back to haunt him, and he must wield his blade, this time to protect those close to him.

4. Hell’s Paradise

Crunchyroll

Hell’s Paradise is yet another underrated but brilliant Shonen series. The series initially had some hype owing to the manga’s reputation as one of the dark Shonen trio. However, it was overshadowed by other series pretty quickly. Nonetheless, MAPPA did another incredible job in the anime adaptation.

The visuals, soundtrack, and character design are some of the best you’ll see this year. The series blends its stellar animation with gore and dark themes. Not to mention the unconventional protagonist is just as likable as any other Shonen character. The series is confirmed to have a second season.

5. Vinland Saga Season 2

Netflix

Vinland Saga is truly a masterpiece among modern anime series. The second season of this anime series was released in Winter 2023, marking a great start to the year. Unlike many other series riddled with over-exaggerated characters and plots, Vinland Saga has always opted for a more realistic approach.

Additionally, the show’s brutally honest portrayal of violence and the harsh reality of its surroundings might make it difficult to watch. But despite this, the character designs remain mainly unconventional, which is the essence of this epic tale.

6. The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

Crunchyroll

If you want to take a break from the intense series with many fights, this is the perfect choice. The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague is the best comfort anime series of 2023. It’s slow-paced, doesn’t have much drama, and is incredibly relaxing to watch.

It’s a simple sweet romance with a likable couple, some nice side characters, and an unconventional blend of supernatural and office themes. The series follows Himuro, an office worker who belongs to a race of supernatural beings who struggles to live a normal life. He meets his colleague Fuyutsuki, a calm woman who has a knack for providing simple solutions to his unconventional problems.

7. Tsurune – The Linking Shot

Crunchyroll

After four years, Tsurune finally released the second season. While the story may not be something that stands out a lot, the down-to-earth and grounded realism is often appreciated within its fandom. Sports anime are often portrayed with great intensity, but Tsurune observes the inverse.

The series follows Minato Narumiya suffers from target panic despite being talented in archery. The story revolves around a high-school Kyudo club where the members practice traditional Japanese archery. Season 2 continues Minato’s struggles as he comes to terms with his passion and love for Kyudo.

8. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Crunchyroll

Zom 100 is one of those Seinen series that you just can’t ignore. The story is incredibly unique as it centers around the shenanigans Tendou Akira and his survival in a zombie apocalypse. If you expect it to be just like any typical zombie apocalypse, don’t. It is more of a humorous power fantasy than a psychological horror show.

The first episode makes you root for a guy, even if he finds joy in billions of innocent people dying terribly, only to avoid having to go to work. In this show’s alternate universe, it’s simpler to miss work if zombies are on the streets than resign from your job.

9. Horimiya: The Missing Pieces

Crunchyroll

The Horimiya manga series already had a massive fanbase way before the anime adaptation was released. Therefore, the fandom was completely excited over its anime adaptation in 2021, only to be disappointed with several missing scenes.

The 139 chapters of the manga were covered in the 13 episodes of the series, missing all the good scenes in the process. Thankfully, 2023 released the second part of the anime series, covering those missing scenes. Horimiya is an interesting school drama with a bunch of lovable side characters.

10. My Happy Marriage

Netflix

As anime enthusiasts find themselves more attracted to action-packed series, the Shoujo genre has certainly taken a backseat since a few years ago. Therefore, My Happy Marriage is a perfect choice for those who miss the golden age of Shoujo, where series such as Nana, Maid-Sama, and several more were pretty common.

My Happy Marriage follows the desolate Miyo Saimori, who grows under the contempt of her family and everyone around her. She is forced into an arranged marriage with a supposedly ruthless military captain, Kiyoka Kudou. However, what awaits her isn’t a painful marriage but a life full of happiness.

