Jujutsu Kaisen: Why doesn’t Megumi recognize Toji?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features Megumi and Toji coming face-to-face after so many years. Here’s why Megumi doesn’t remember his father.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode features the reunion between father and son, but it didn’t go as one might expect. Megumi is unable to recognize Toji, and so are the other sorcerers. However, Naobito, head of the Zenin Clan, can never forget that face, even if he tried.

When Maki asks about the identity of the man, Naobito simply replies that he’s a ghost. Toji enters Dagon’s Domain thanks to Megumi’s technique. However, the hole was created to allow the sorcerer’s escape, but Toji took advantage of it.

The episode also adapts the entire fight between Toji and Dagon as everyone wonders if the former is an ally or enemy. After the fight, Toji’s next target is Megumi, and he takes his son away from the scene. Delve deeper to find out why Megumi doesn’t remember Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen.

The reason Megumi doesn’t recognize Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen

Megumi was very young when Toji left him, perhaps about three or four years. 12 years ago, when Gojo comes to find his enemy’s son, Megumi reveals that he has no recollection of what his father looks like. Megumi lived with his step-sister before Gojo helped him.

Toji had already sold Megumi to the Zenin Clan, but the little kid wasn’t even fazed when Gojo told him that. Gojo, who always treated Megumi like a child and raised him, always thought the boy wasn’t ready to know everything about his father. Therefore, he never told Megumi about his father. Even as the manga is in its final stretch, Megumi has yet to find out anything about Toji.

In the recent episode, the only reason Toji took Megumi away is because he’s acting on instinct. As a puppet of carnage, Toji simply wants to destroy the strongest one in his sight. After entering Dagon’s domain, he kills the curse easily.

Next, he goes against Megumi, who is clearly stronger than Nanami, Naobito, and Maki. However, Megumi is terrified of Toji’s monstrous strength and speed. The upcoming episode will feature the fight between father and son.

