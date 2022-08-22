Is there a release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on Crunchyroll?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been taking the box office by storm, but fans want to know when the film will be coming to streaming services.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been raking in the profits at the box office, hitting screens on August 19th, opening at Number 1, and dominating throughout its opening weekend.

Now, in the age of streaming, it seems only natural that the film will be coming to Crunchyroll, the company that has been distributing the film across theatres.

So when will the film be coming to Crunchyroll, if it’s arriving on the platform at all?

When will Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrive on Crunchyroll?

As of this moment, Crunchyroll has yet to confirm when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will arrive on their streaming platform. They have not even confirmed the film as a definite streaming piece.

Thankfully, it is still expected that the film will be released on the platform at a later date. There has been no word on whether the film will come to any other streaming services.

The film is still available to view in cinemas, and you can read our review of it here.

We will update this space as we learn more.

What is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero about?

The film’s official Crunchyroll synopsis goes as such:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

The film is based on the long-running manga franchise by Akira Toriyama, who is also heavily involved in the film’s production, as he worked on the film’s original story, screenplay, and character design.

The film is directed by Tetsuro Kodama, and can be viewed both dubbed and subbed, featuring a range of talent for both the Japanese and English voice cast.