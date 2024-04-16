Haikyu!! movie: Release date, trailer, streaming details, and more

After dominating the box office in Japan, Haikyu!! is about to go global for what will surely be the biggest volleyball you’ve ever seen. Here are all the details on the Haikyu!! movie release date and how to watch it.

Haikyu!! was already one of the best sports anime ever, but now the climactic film is only making that more apparent. Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump already has a few box office records under its belt, and the competition has yet to go international.

Since Hinata and Kageyama first met in Haruichi Furudate’s manga back in 2011, we knew this day would come. One day, they’d be seniors looking at graduation, and the next step in their volleyball careers would be that coveted regional championship.

Can they win? You’ll need to watch the new movie, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle to find out. Here comes all the information over the net, get ready!

The Haikyu!! movie arrives in US and UK theaters on May 31, 2024.

Sony and Crunchyroll are handling international distribution, allowing for a wide release of the upcoming anime movie.

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle opened in Japan on February 16, 2024, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the year for Japanese audiences. Only time will tell what kind of returns the film sees globally, but we’re betting it’ll make a pretty penny.

Haikyu!! movie plot

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle covers the epic showdown between rival schools Karasuno and Aoba Johsai.

The two volleyball teams are competing to be crowned the best in the region, an aspiration Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama have been working towards since the first season.

It’s appropriate, then, that all their hard work has led to the big screen. The prize will be hotly contested, and we can expect Aoba Johsai’s team to go even harder than usual, leading to some of the greatest sequences from the show yet. Honestly, Haikyu!! in the cinema is going to be special.

Haikyu!! movie trailer

The first trailer for Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle came out in late 2023, and it focused on Hinata and Karasuno preparing for their big match.

We get a sense of the heightened production value, with glimpses of players on the court getting stuck into each other.

Another trailer arrived in early 2024, spotlighting Aoba Kohsai. Though they’re depicted as more competitive and ruthless, it gives a real sporting vibe to the story. After all, they just want their vbig victory too.

Will the Haikyu!! movie be streaming?

No, the Haikyu!! movie will not be streaming — at first. The movie will have a theatrical release worldwide at the end of May, before coming to Crunchyroll some time afterward.

We’d expect to see Haikyu!! The Dumpster Movie on the Crunchyroll streaming platform in July or August 2024 — watch this space.

That's it on the Haikyu!! movie release date. Check out our upcoming anime guide and our lists of the best Isekai anime and the best anime like Kaiju No 8 for more prime viewing while you wait. You can also learn all about Demon Slayer Season 4, which is right around the corner.