What Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero characters could be coming in Sparking Zero’s DLC?

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s first DLC pack is set to release Q1 2025, but who will be included in it? Let’s break down who the likely candidates are.

The first of three planned DLC packs is set to feature characters from the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero while the next two packs are centered around the anime Dragon Ball Daima.

It’s already been confirmed that across the three packs, there will be over 20 new characters, meaning we can expect about seven or eight per pack.

So far, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are the only fighters locked in for the first pack. Here’s who we suspect will also be included once the full details are revealed.

Bandai

Most likely Sparking Zero DLC Pack 1 fighters

Going through the movie, there are a couple of very obvious additions, and Bandai would be foolish to face the wrath of the DB fandom for not including them in the roster.

Beast Gohan is almost certainly a lock given the character’s role in defeating the film’s final boss in Cell Max. The only question is how many forms of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Gohan will they include?

In the movie, he goes from his base form to SSJ, uses his Ultimate form, and eventually, unlocks the aforementioned white hair Beast transformation.

Crunchyroll Cell Max could be Sparking Zero’s next giant character.

Piccolo is a bit of an easier one to pin down. I can easily see the devs including his movie form and new Orange Piccolo transformation.

Finally, Cell Max seems like a no-brainer as another giant character on the roster. Including the Gammas, this would put the first DLC pack at 9 fighters counting all forms of Gohan and Piccolo.

It’s possible that subsequent DLC packs have less characters and there’s simply more Super Hero content, though. In which case, let’s now evaluate the more unlikely picks.

Unlikely Sparking Zero DLC Pack 1 fighters

Near the end of the movie, teen versions of Trunks and Goten arrive to help battle Cell Max and while they don’t have Super Saiyan transformations, they do fuse… sort of.

Crunchyroll Teen Goten and Trunks have a small chance at being Sparking Zero DLC.

Because they hadn’t done the fusion dance in a while, they messed it up and subsequently merge into fat Gotenks.

It’s a leap, but it is possible for these three characters to make it into the game. Of course, it all depends on just how many fighters Bandai means when it says “20+.”

Highly unlikely Sparking Zero DLC Pack 1 fighters

Finally, let’s just go with some wild options. The one possibility that would absolutely make the fandom lose their minds is Vomi/Android 21.

Bandai Android 21 would be amazing in Sparking Zero, but don’t count on it.

She was technically featured as a cameo in the film despite being from Dragon Ball FighterZ. Look, this one would blow the Dragon Ball community away, but as far as her actual chances, I’d say slim to none.

Also highly unlikely is Pan. She’s young, but she’s already shown to be stronger than Mr Satan and other human characters. That said, with the rest of the film’s cast definitely a higher priority, I can’t see her being added.