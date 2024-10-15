Dragon Ball Sparking Zero smashes sales record with eye-watering amount of copies sold

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the latest release in the Dragon Ball Z Sparking! series, has sold over 3 million copies in the first 24 hours since its launch.

The milestone was announced by Bandai Namco as part of a press release, confirming the overall success of the game.

“Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the first sequel in more than 15 years in the legendary Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series, has surpassed a total of 3 million units sold worldwide in 24 hours after its launch,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Releasing across all major platforms, there has been no official breakdown of exactly how those sales figures play out, though the popularity of PlayStation in Japan will likely see most of the copies attributed to that console.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Developed by Spike Chunsoft, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is a sprawling take on the Tenkaichi formula, with more than 180 champions to play from across Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball GT, and the feature film releases.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The game also features a ton of episode battles that allow players to progress through some of the most iconic moments from the series above. That, in combination with the highly competitive multiplayer mode, has proved to be a winning formula with fans, with the game having received Very Positive reviews on Steam.

If you’re playing the game and a little confused about what to do next, we’ve prepared a complete guide on how to unlock and complete all what-if scenarios across each character’s campaigns.

Article continues after ad

If blowing away the competition is all you care about, check out our complete guide to the best characters in the current meta. For the completionists among you, head over to our guide on how to unlock all Achievements & Trophies to get started.