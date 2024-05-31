The new Haikyuu!! movie that’s taking the world by the storm is adapted from the manga of the same name. We can tell you if it’s finished and any other details you might want.

Haikyuu!! is one of the most popular and influential sports manga of all time. Written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, the manga was first published in 2012 and found exceptional reception in the following years.

The story was later adapted into an anime show in 2014 by Production I.G. The sports anime is as successful as the manga and easily one of the best anime for beginners. So far, the Haikyuu!! anime has four seasons in total, along with the new movie, Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle.

While Haikyuu!! had some compilation anime movies in between seasons, Haikyuu!!: The Battle of the Garbage Dump is the first proper picture in the franchise. It follows Karasuno’s journey in the knockout stage of the National Spring Tournament after Season 4, as they play their most anticipated match against Nekoma.

Is Haikyuu!! manga finished?

Haruichi Furudate/Shueisha

The Haikyuu!! manga is finished. It ended in 2020 after eight years of serialization with Chapter 402 as the final chapter.

The manga follows Shoyo Hinata, a teenager who dreams of becoming a volleyball player despite his short height after seeing the high school volleyball player, ‘Little Giant’, play on TV. However, his dream faces its first hurdle as Hinata plays against the prodigious ‘King of the Court’, Tobio Kageyama, in his first-ever official match and suffers a crushing defeat.

Vowing to defeat Kageyama, Hinata goes to Karasuno High, the same school Little Giant went to. Little does he know that he’ll not only see his biggest enemy there but also has to become teammates with him. Thus starts the journey of Hinata and Kageyama as they become members of the Karasuno volleyball team and grow stronger together.

The majority of the 402 chapters of the Haikyuu!! manga focus on their journey as first-year students. The only exception is the last arc of the manga which features a time-skip, and shows a grown-up Hinata and Kageyama having their fated match against each other on a professional level.

How many arcs are in the Haikyuu!! manga?

Haruichi Furudate/Shueisha

There are six arcs in the Haikyuu!! manga. They are as follows: the Karasuno High Team Formation Arc, the Interhigh Arc, the Tokyo Expedition Arc, the Spring High Preliminary Arc, the Tokyo Nationals Arc, and the Final Arc.

Each arc contains multiple matches and has different durations. For example, the Karasuno High Team Formation Arc is 35 chapters long and features Karasuno’s practice matches among themselves and with Seijoh and Nekoma, followed by the Interhigh Arc.

The shortest of the lot is the Tokyo Expedition Arc which runs for 24 chapters as Karasuno goes to Tokyo to practice with powerhouse schools like Fukurodani, Shinzen, Ubugawa, and Nekoma. This arc also introduces important characters like Kotaro Bokuto, Keiji Akaashi, and Lev Haiba.

On the other hand, the Tokyo Nationals Arc is the longest arc of the Haikyuu!! manga. It’s 162 chapters long and features some of the biggest matches of the series. Karasuno plays four matches in this arc, against Tsubakihara, Inarizaki, Nekoma, and Kamomedai respectively.

The last one, the Final Arc, is where readers get to see the characters as grown-ups after the time-skip. It starts from Chapter 370 and runs for 32 chapters.

Years after Karasuno’s first stint in the Nationals, everyone has gone their own way. Hinata left for Brazil after finishing high school while Kageyama was scouted into a professional team right from the get go.

The boys reunite years later as Hinata comes back to Japan as a professional volleyballer and their teams have their much-anticipated match. This arc leads to the finale of the Haikyuu!! manga in Chapter 402.

Is there a Haikyuu!! spin-off manga?

Haruichi Furudate/Shueisha

There is no official spin-off from the Haikyuu!! manga. However, there are three one-shots, released after the official ending of the manga, that feature certain events after the last match of the story. Since they are created by the author, these chapters are canon to the overall story.

The three one-shots of Haikyuu!! focus on different characters. The first one-shot shows Kuroo trying to recruit pro volleyball players for an all-stars special match to advertise volleyball to the general populace.

The next one-shot shows Hinata and Kageyama going to the beach with Kindaichi and Kunimi to play beach volleyball. The last one focuses on the Nekoma players as they gather for a get-together.

There are also two spoofs of the Haikyuu!! manga. The first one is ‘Let’s! Haikyuu!?’ which was first published in 2014 and written and illustrated by Retsu. It has 11 volumes and 307 chapters in total.

The other one is ‘Haikyuu-buu!!’, written and illustrated by Kyouhei Miyajima, and was released back in 2019. It has 145 chapters in total, including the extra chapters.

Where should you start the Haikyuu!! manga after The Dumpster Battle?

If you’re looking forward to reading the Haikyuu!! manga after watching The Dumpster Battle, then Chapter 338 is where you need to pick up the manga.

The Battle of the Garbage Dump ends in Chapter 324 with the next chapter focusing on Nekoma players after their journey in the Nationals ends. The movie adapts the entire Karasuno vs. Nekoma match as well as the emotional scenes afterwards before ending with an after-credit scene that teases Karasuno’s match against Kamomedai.

In the Haikyuu!! manga, Karasuno vs. Kamomedai match starts in Chapter 339 with the previous chapter showing the events following up to it. The match goes on for 29 chapters before ending in Chapter 368. Chapter 369 is the last chapter of the Tokyo Nationals Arc as it shows the events that happen after the much-awaited match.

But if you’re also interested in characters other than the Karasuno boys, then you should pick up the Haikyuu!! manga from Chapter 326. The chapters up to Chapter 337 focuses on Fukurodani’s match against Mujinazaka.

This match may not be crucial to Karasuno’s journey but it is an intense showdown that shows the chemistry between Fukurodani’s team as well as between its ace and setter. The match sheds light on the characters of Bokuto and Akaashi and gives them more depth.

However, the anime seems to be ignoring Fukurodani’s match as Haikyuu: The Battle of the Garbage Dump ignores it in favor of Karasuno’s match against Kamomedai. Looking at the ending of the film, it’s safe to say that the following film will focus on that match instead of Fukurodani’s match.

That's all you need to know on the Haikyuu!! manga.