New anime movie with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score starts streaming very soon

Look Back, the new film adapted from manga by Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, is coming to streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video sooner than expected.

The anime movie follows two children who share an obsession over manga, whose friendship becomes embroiled with a local serial killer in a slightly fantastical manner. It’s a very different speed to Chainsaw Man, but so far the production has been going down very well.

Amid the new movie‘s global theatrical rollout, it’s been announced when it’ll be available to stream. Prime Video subscribers can watch Look Back from November 7 and 8, 2024, depending on your timezone.

Article continues after ad

This will be right on the back of the film’s UK and Ireland release. Look Back has made a strong impression throughout the year, gradually becoming one of the biggest upcoming anime of 2024.

It boasts 100% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, and has garnered some famous fans, including none other than Metal Gear and Death Stranding mastermind Hideo Kojima. We’ll see if that score holds as more critics around the world get a look.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Look Back is a bit of a curio in the modern landscape, since it’s less than an hour long, at 58 minutes, and a singularity. There’s no sequel nor plans for one. Kiyotaka Oshiyama wrote and directed the adaptation for screen, an industry journeyman who’s worked on The Boy and the Heron and Neon Genesis Evangelion previously.

It doesn’t hurt that this helps break up the wait for more Chainsaw Man. A film has been in production since Season 1, but we don’t have any further details, and a second season is also in the air.

Article continues after ad

Given the success here, distributors will likely be keen for more Tatsuki in the future. For now, you can enjoy a modern classic from the comfort of your home. Have a look at our guides to Attack on Titan: The Last Attack and Solo Leveling: ReAwakening for other oncoming big screen adventures.