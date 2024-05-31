With the new movie preparing for its global debut in theaters, Haikyuu!! Season 4 Part 2 came out all the way back in 2020. So, will there be a Haikyuu!! Season 5 anytime soon?

Haikyuu!! anime is based on the popular sports manga series by Haruichi Furudate. The story follows Shoyo Hinata, a high school student passionate about volleyball. Despite his agility and jumping power, his height has always been a hindrance for him.

However, Shoyo meets his previous rival, Tobio Kageyama, a genius setter who brings out the best in him. He joins the Karasuno’s Volleyball Team as he strives to follow in the footsteps of his idol, the Tiny Giant.

They start out with an average team, but with constant practice and determination, Karasuno High School has reached all the way to the nationals, where they face more powerful teams. It is one of the best anime around, and we’re delighted to have a new movie to watch, but we’ve been waiting four years and counting for more from the show… so why isn’t Haikyuu!! Season 5 out yet?

Is Haikyuu!! renewed for Season 5?

Currently, there’s no confirmation for Haikyuu!! Season 5.

©2024”HAIKYU!!”Project ©H.Furudate / Shueisha

Haikyuu!! released The Dumpster Battle movie after Season 4 Part 2. The final movie will be released in two parts. The first part covers Karasuno vs. Nekoma, and the second part features Karasuno vs. Kamonedai. There is no certainty on the release date of when the second Haikyuu!! film will be released.

However, even after the nationals, the story continues with the time-skip sequences, the Brazil arc, Oikawa’s victorious homecoming, and the present locations of the key characters must be incorporated into the plot. Hence, we can still expect a fifth season after the release of the second movie.

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of Haikyuu!! reads, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata created a volleyball team in his last year of middle school.

“Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

