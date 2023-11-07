Anime, action, and sports often go hand in hand. So, here are our top 5 greatest sports anime of all time.

Every sport imaginable has featured in an anime series. And it’s easy to see why. The intensity, drama and high-stakes gameplay that makes watching sports such a popular past-time, also lends itself to anime.

Though sports anime isn’t as popular as other action series like Attack On Titan or Naruto, there are still plenty of excellent shows out there that are a must-watch for anime fans.

Article continues after ad

So, from traditional team sports like basketball to high-intensity artistic sports like figure skating, here are our top 5 best anime series about sports.

Article continues after ad

Top 5 best sports anime

Thanks to their high quality and relatable team dynamics, these are the best sports series that the anime world has to offer.

5. Kuroko’s Basketball

Rated as an 8.3 on IMDb, Kuroko’s Basketball is one of the most well-known and popular anime series of all time.

The plot follows star basketball players Kuroko Tetsuya (Kensho Ono) and Kagami Taiga (Yuki Ono, who is of no relation) and his high school basketball team as they try to make it to the Interhigh Championship.

Article continues after ad

Based on the manga of the same name and produced by Production I.G, this popular 2012 anime spawned a movie, three video games and even a radio show.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll

4. Yuuri!!! On Ice

This is one of the anime series that put MAPPA studios on the map. Yuuri!!! On Ice follows 23-year-old figure skater Yuuri Katsuki and his journey to get back on top following a disastrous Grand Prix loss. If you’ve ever experienced the world of figure skating, you’ll know just how devastating (and potentially career ending) this is.

Article continues after ad

However, his life takes an unexpected turn (no pun intended) when a viral video of him performing star skater Victor Nikiforov causes the champion to go to Japan and coach Yuuri personally.

Article continues after ad

Widely regarded as one of the best LGBTQ+ anime of all time, it’s a heart-warming viewing experience for all.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Funimation

3. Blue Lock

After causing his team to lose a soccer (or football, if you’re British) game, former star strike Yoichi Isagi chooses an unconventional method to restore his tarnished reputation. The method? The Blue Lock training program. He risks losing his career if he fails or gaining fame and fortune if he makes it to the end, but will it be worth it?

Article continues after ad

Soccer is now one of the most popular sports in Japan. So, it’s no surprise that this 2022 anime took the world by storm and is one of the highest rated series on IMDb, with an 8.4. And if you’ve ever competed in a sport, then you’ll relate to Isagi’s drive to be the very best.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

2. Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu is yet another widely successful anime to feature on our list. The plot follows the journey of high school student and less than stellar volleyball player Shouyou Hinata. Following a humiliating defeat during a middle school game by volleyball prodigy Tobio Kageyama, he vows to get revenge. However, it doesn’t work out that way, as they end up as teammates at Karasuno High.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Watch as their bitter rivalry transforms into a friendship, as they set out to become the best volleyball pair in Haikyuu! No wonder it’s so popular.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

Article continues after ad

1. Hajime No Ippo

Also known as Fighting Spirit, this classic anime is considered one of the best shonen series of all time. Fans of the vintage animation aesthetic from the early 2000s will especially enjoy this series, providing a charming and nostalgic adaptation of George Morikawa’s manga.

Article continues after ad

So, what’s it about? The plot is a zero-to-hero journey like no other. It follows the story of scrawny Ippo Makunouchi and his journey to reinvent himself in the world of professional boxing.

Featuring a main character that’s easy to root for, and plenty of memorable fight scenes, what’s not to like in this popular (and long-running) series.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch on: Netflix and Crunchyroll

There you have it! Our top 5 best sports anime series of all time. Did any of your favorites make the list? With many of them available to stream on multiple platforms, including Netflix and Crunchyroll, we’re sure that you’ll have plenty exciting new (and old) series to watch.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

In the meantime, why not check out or other anime coverage below?