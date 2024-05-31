Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle ending explained

The highly-anticipated Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle wraps on a cliffhanger, leaving us wanting more. So, here’s a breakdown of the Haikyuu!! movie ending.

Haikyuu!! is a popular sports anime and manga series created by Haruichi Furudate. The franchise released its highly anticipated feature effort, Haikyu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle, on February 16, 2024, in Japanese theatres. The movie will soon make its global debut.

The new anime features the match between Karasuno and Nekoma High Schools in the nationals. Karasuno and Nekoma have a friendly rivalry from Season 1, and they always hope to face each other in the Spring Nationals.

Both teams made significant progress since their first meeting, and their performance in the battle speaks volumes of their improvement. The movie not only features the epic showdown between two impressive teams but also leaves the story on a cliffhanger. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the movie!

What happens in Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle ending?

Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle ends with Karasuno’s victory against Nekoma High.

The movie focuses entirely on the match between both teams while also featuring some flashbacks of their time playing together. Karasuno High wins the first two sets against Nekoma, so the battle isn’t that long. However, the victory isn’t an easy one since Kenma, the mastermind of Nekoma High, lays out a perfect plan to lower Hinata’s morale.

Kenma finally acknowledges he loves playing volleyball, much to Kuroo’s and Hinata’s delight. The team will face their next opponent in Part 2 of the movie. The movie ends with Kōrai Hoshiumi challenging Hinata for the title of the Tiny Giant.

Who will Karasuno play against after Nekoma?

Karasuno will face Kamomedai High School in the quarter-finals.

The post-credits scene reveals Karasuno’s next opponents. The fight will be covered in the second part of the movie. Kamonedai’s Ace Kōrai Hoshiumi is almost the same height as Hinata, and they both look up to the Tiny Giant. Additionally, Kōrai was invited to the All-Japan Youth Intensive Training Camp.

Kamonedai’s volleyball team focuses mostly on serving, blocking, and mental toughness. Five of their six starting players employ a jump serve or jump floater, and Shimada describes three of them (Hoshiumi, Hirugami, and Suwa) as having especially “nasty” serves.

Furthermore, their blocking is among the best in the nation, and they employ the same strategy of “read blocking” as Date Tech. Their setter, Aikichi Suwa, is the captain of the team.

You can check out the trailer for Haikyuu!! Movie: The Garbage Dump Battle here:

