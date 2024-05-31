How to watch Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle — is it streaming?

Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle is finally arriving in theatres globally, but is it available on streaming platforms?

Hakiyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle features the match between Karasuno and Nekoma High Schools. Both teams have anticipated fighting in an official game since Season 1. Karasuno and Nekoma’s coaches are close friends, so they used to run practice matches all the time.

However, both retired, and the schools lost their best players over the years. Nonetheless, this generation takes it all the way to the Spring Nations as they fulfill their coaches’ dreams. Throughout the series, Hinata and Kenma have been rivals as they both respect each other’s athleticism.

It is one of the year’s highest-grossing movies for Japanese audiences and was praised by fans and critics alike. It was released in Japanese theatres on February 16, 2024, and is finally making its global debut. But is the new movie available on any streaming platform?

Is Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle streaming online?

Currently, Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle is not streaming on any platform.

However, previous Haikyuu seasons are available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, so the movie will most likely be available online in a few months. However, they will not stream it online before the global release. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

How to watch Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle

For now, you can watch the movie in your nearby theaters. Sony and Crunchyroll manage the film’s worldwide distribution, allowing for a wider release of the next anime feature. Haikyuu!! Movie arrives in US and UK theaters on May 31, 2024.

As per Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of Haikyuu!! reads, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata created a volleyball team in his last year of middle school.

“Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

For more from Haikyuu!!, check out our Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle review. And if you’re looking for some anime recommendations after finishing Haikyuu!!, our guides on the 10 best Sports anime and tear-jerking short anime series might help.