This anime could become a big hit like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer & Haikyuu

One of the most highly anticipated anime of Fall 2024 has high expectations from the producers, who’ve said it could become as big a hit as the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer.

Dandadan is a popular Shonen manga written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu that’s been serialized since April 2021. It is about to make its highly-anticipated anime debut in the Fall 2024 season.

The manga is popular for its fluid battle choreography and beautiful artwork. Studio Science SARU has perfectly translated the manga style into creative, dazzling animation.

The story follows Momo Ayase and her classmate Takakura. While Momo believes in ghosts, Takakura, a cynic of the occult, believes aliens are real. In order to prove themselves right, they make a bet, which soon creates a series of hilarious events.

This story of young love centers around the chaotic events with ghosts, monsters, aliens, battles, and a a lot of drama.

And, if all goes to plan, it’ll become one of the biggest anime shows in the world. Shinichi Tabuchi, Director of the General Programming Department of MBS TV, promoted the anime by saying (as per Yahoo news), “It’s an anime that’s interesting even for old guys like us, about facing unexpected events while accepting each other’s diversity.

“I’m sure it will spread like Jujutsu Kaisen, Haikyuu, and Demon Slayer.”

MBS is Dandadan’s anime producer, alongside Aniplex. Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer are two of the most popular battle shonen series while Haikyuu is loved among sports anime fans.

All three of these shows are globally popular, and it’ll be an incredible feat if the new series has the same impact on anime fans. Of

