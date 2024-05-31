Does the Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle have a post-credits scene?

Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle features the match between Karasuno and Nekoma High – check out if it has a post-credits scene.

Haikyuu!! is one of the most popular sports series. It follows Shoyo Hinata, a high school student who has a passion for volleyball. Competing in this sport has always been difficult for him because of his height. However, Shoyo meets his previous rival, Tobio Kageyama, a genius setter who brings out the best in him.

The series has been hyping the battle between Karasuno and Nekoma High Schools since Season 1. Both schools have a history of friendly rivalry. However, with both their coaches retiring and the players being unable to train their successors, the schools’ reputations faded over time.

Article continues after ad

The coaches are good friends, but their wish to face each other in the nationals hasn’t come true until now. Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle features the match between Karasuno and Nekoma High Schools in Spring Nationals. The match has been highly anticipated since Nekoma’s introduction, and the new anime brings it all together brilliantly (check out our review for more). Warning: This article contains spoilers from the movie!

Article continues after ad

Is there a post-credit scene in Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle?

Yes, there is a post-credit scene in Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle.

Crunchyroll

After the match, Tetsurō Kuroo, Morisuke Yaku, and Nobuyuki Kai encounter Suguru Daishō, third-year captain of the Nohebi Academy Boys’ Volleyball Team, walking with his girlfriend, Mika Yamaka. As soon as Mika leaves for a bit, Suguru teases them by making a funny face, which easily angers Kuroo and his team. Kuroo asks someone to take a picture of his stupid face so they can show it to Mika.

Article continues after ad

However, Suguru also tells them not to be too upset over it since only one team is destined to win the Spring Nationals. He also says they won’t stop playing even if they win, and they’re not just playing to win. However, the conversation doesn’t last long as Suguru returns to his normal self in front of Mika.

After that, Nobuyuki talks about Karasuno members, who are obsessed with winning. Meanwhile, the post-credits also introduce Karasuno’s next opponent in the quarter-finals, Kamomedai High School. Kamonedai’s Ace Kōrai challenges Hinata for the title of Tiny Giant. The match will be covered in the next movie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more from Haikyuu!! you can check out the global release dates of Haikyuu!! movie or get up to speed on these 5 things you should know before watching the movie. And if you’re looking for some anime recommendations after finishing Haikyuu!!, our guides on the 10 best Sports anime and tear-jerking short anime series might help.