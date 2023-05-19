Muzan is the series’ primary antagonist, but the anime has yet to reveal his true motives. Muzan has created several demons and even gives them their blood, all for one purpose. Here’s how Demon Slayer Season 3 will reveal Muzan’s goal.

Demon Slayer’s primary antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, is the Demon King, the first of his kind and the progenitor of all demons in existence. He is also the leader of the Twelve Kizuki, a group comprised of the 12 most powerful demons working directly under him.

During the Heian Era, over a millennium ago, a doctor treated Muzan’s terminal illness using an experiment that turned the latter into a demon. Muzan has created the Twelve Kizuki to achieve his goal and keeps living in the shadows.

However, his true goal isn’t as cliché as destroying the entire world. Instead, it is something personal, and he doesn’t care how many people he needs to harm before achieving it. Delve deeper to find out how Demon Slayer Season 3 will reveal Muzan’s goal.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

What does Demon Slayer Season 3 reveal about Muzan’s goal?

Ever since he became a demon, Muzan’s goal has always been to become a “perfect being.” He wants to rid himself of all his weaknesses. However, the one thing he cannot defeat is the sun.

All demons have a natural weakness to sunlight since they disintegrate when exposed to it. Despite being terribly strong, Muzan is no different. The fact that he needs to hide in the shadows hurts his pride.

Muzan’s dream is to one day stand under the sun proudly and live his life freely. As for defeating the Demon Slayer Corps, he simply wants to annihilate any obstacle that stands in his way.

Muzan keeps creating demons, hoping one of them might conquer the sun. In the end, his wish does come true when Nezuko stands under the sunlight. However, Muzan is unable to achieve her powers and dies in a way he fears the most.

What will happen in the Swordsmith Village Arc?

The “Swordsmith Village Arc” features the demon slayers’ battle with two Upper Moons. Gyokko and Hantengu attack the village with terrifying powers, which the heroes can’t get a grasp of.

By the end of the battle, Hantengu gets cornered by Nezuko and decides to pull her toward the sun. However, what Tanjiro and the others couldn’t imagine was that Nezuko would not only survive the sunlight but she’s also able to speak clearly now.

This is a sign of Nezuko slowly transforming back into a human. However, Muzan watches all of this play out with his powers and realises Nezuko is the only key to help him become the perfect immortal.

He forsakes his search for the Blue Spider Lily, which is believed to be the only way to cure him. Instead, Muzan puts all his attention into somehow using Nezuko to fulfil her dream.

This will be revealed in the final episode of Demon Slayer Season 3, where Muzan will appear in the form of a child and kill his adoptive family on a whim.

