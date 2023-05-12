Demon Slayer: Why does Muzan keep changing his appearance?

Muzan is the primary antagonist of Demon Slayer. From taking an appearance of a woman to even a child, viewers get to see him in various forms throughout the series.

Demon Slayer’s primary antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, is the first-ever demon to have been artificially created. He has been around for over 1,000 years, not once seeing the light of day.

Muzan changes several identities and often harms the families he is involved with. His strength is unlike any being in the world. Not only that, he hides behind the shadows and keeps changing his appearance.

Tanjiro is the first demon slayer to encounter him. Not even the Hashiras ever got a chance to get a glimpse at him. Here’s the reason Muzan keeps changing his appearance in Demon Slayer and his ability that allows him to do so.

Muzan keeps changing his appearance in Demon Slayer as a form of fear

Despite having tremendous powers, Muzan from Demon Slayer is far from being omnipotent. He is consumed by his fear of Yoriichi Tsugikuni. On top of that, he will disintegrate as soon as he steps into the sunlight. Therefore, Muzan has been looking for a way to get rid of his weaknesses.

He also needs to hide from the Demon Slayer Corps, and the best way to do so is to blend into human society. Therefore, none of the demon slayers would think of looking for a demon living among people.

In the eighth episode of Season 1, fans see him being kind to his human wife and daughter. In reality, he killed her husband and got close to her because her family was influential. He also got adopted into a rich family by taking on the appearance of a child.

Muzan would always target influential families to live well-respected lives without slayers bothering him. When he is not playing the role of a family member, he would hide in the Infinity Castle and use it as a means of transport.

The Blood Demon Art allows him to shapeshift

Muzan’s Blood Demon Art is called “Biokinesis”, which grants him the ability to manipulate his body at will and shapeshift instantly. Though all demons have this innate ability, Muzan takes it to another level by changing his flesh and organs.

He then molds them into the form he wants to take. Later, he distorted his left arm into a massive hideous monster form with many mouths and eyes, which he used to slaughter and consume the Lower Ranks.

