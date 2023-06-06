Muzan is the series’ primary antagonist, but the anime has not revealed anything about his past. Here’s how Demon Slayer Season 3 finale will reveal Muzan’s past as a human.

Demon Slayer’s primary antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, is the first of his kind and the progenitor of all demons in existence. He is also the leader of the Twelve Kizuki, a group comprised of the 12 most powerful demons working directly under him.

Muzan has been around for over a millennium, not once seeing the light of day. Despite that weakness, Muzan’s strength is unlike any being in the world, which is why he has been able to survive for this long. He changes several identities and often harms the families he is involved with.

Not only that, he hides behind the shadows and keeps changing his appearance. Tanjiro is the first demon slayer to encounter him. Delve deeper to find out the truth about Muzan’s past that will be revealed in the finale of Demon Slayer Season 3.

What will Demon Slayer Season 3 finale reveal about Muzan’s past?

After Hantengu’s defeat, the series will reveal Nezuko’s ability to stand under the sun without facing the side effects. As she gets one step closer to becoming a human, Muzan changes his plan and decides to consume her instead of finding the blue spider lily.

At that very moment, fans learn that Muzan was a human in the Heian Period. He was destined to die before the age of 20 due to an unknown illness. His physician worked hard to prolong his illness, but Muzan only felt his illness worsening.

Consumed by rage, Muzan killed the physician before knowing how his medicine affected him. The effects showed up exactly at the moment of murder. Muzan realized he’d gained incredible physical strength. However, he instinctively knew that he would perish if he stood under the sun.

What did Muzan do after transforming into a demon?

Before long, he started craving human flesh and didn’t hesitate to murder people. However, he always felt humiliated by having that one weakness and desired an invincible body. He examined the physician’s medicinal formula but still couldn’t find anything.

Apparently, the medicine was only in the testing stage. All Muzan found was the physician named it “blue spider lily,” which required the mysterious flower as a main ingredient. The information about where to find it or how to cultivate it died along with the physician.

He was completely obsessed with finding the blue spider lily, the only known source of immortality. Along with that, his other obsession was to find a way to walk under the sun. He started creating demons, even though he didn’t want to, hoping one of them would gain this ability.

A thousand years passed, and Nezuko became the only demon capable of being the sun. Muzan’s obsession with the blue spider lily ended, and he instead decided to consume Nezuko – which was supposed to be easier than finding the flower of unknown origins.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

