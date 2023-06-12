Demon Slayer Season 3 reveals the true power of Mitsuri Kanroji

Demon Slayer has been focusing on Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito for most of the third season. However, as the season finale approaches, fans finally learn the true power of Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10.

Season 3 of Demon Slayer features two Upper-Rank demons invading the Swordsmith Village, and they’re up against two Hashira along with Tanjiro and the others. Since the beginning of the season, the series has been hyping up Muichiro Tokito as the successor of the Sun Breathing Technique.

Muichiro’s backstory and fight with Upper Moon Five Gyokko all take centre stage in the previous episodes. However, the recent Episode 10 of Demon Slayer Season 3 features Mitsuri Kanroji’s fight against Zohakuten – and it’s nothing short of amazing.

Episode 9 already gives a glimpse of Mitsuri’s fight against the strongest clone of Upper Moon Four Hantengu. However, it’s not until Episode 10 that fans learn the true extent of Mitsuri’s powers as well her backstory.

The fight between Mitsuri and Zohakuten in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10

After feeling upset over Zohakuten’s insult, Mitsuri uses her consecutive forms of Love Breathing to evade the demon’s five-headed wood dragon. This catches Zohakuten’s attention as he braces himself up for a serious fight. Because of her sword’s unique flexibility, shape, and size, Mitsuri’s attacks are always unpredictable.

Zohakuten uses “Compressed Sound Waves” against Mitsuri, which is strong enough to destroy a human’s body. However, although Mitsuri does receive some damage from the attack, it’s not severe enough to leave a long-lasting effect. Zohakuten realizes her body’s physiology and muscle density are unique, even for a Hashira.

After absorbing that soundwave, Mitsuri quickly gets back on her feet and awakens her demon slayer mark. This increases her physical strength, endurance, precision and power increased dramatically. It’s to the point where she is able to stand on equal grounds against Zohakuten while he is unleashing his most powerful techniques against her.

The full extent of Mitsuri’s strength

Although Mitsuri doesn’t directly kill Hantengu’s main body, she manages to overpower his strongest clone all on her own. She also holds him back for a very long time so the others can defeat the main body. Mitsuri manages all that without getting serious injuries, which speaks volumes of her strength.

According to the Demon Slayer manga, Mitsuri is even faster than Tengen Uzui, the former Sound Hashira. She is Kyojuro Rengoku’s Tsuguko and also knows how to use Flame Breathing, one of the oldest Breathing Techniques.

Love Breathing incorporates elements of Mitsuri’s superhuman flexibility and her unique whip-like sword. Using this Breathing Style, she can unleash attacks that cover a wide range of motion as well as long ranges that a normal sword would be unable to accomplish.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

