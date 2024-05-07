One Piece: What is Vegapunk’s Message?

Vegapunk promises to reveal the truth about the world in his message — so here’s everything you need to know about one of the most shocking moments in One Piece.

One Piece manga confirmed that Vegapunk would reveal the world’s truth in his message. The broadcast was triggered in Chapter 1108, which was released on February 25, 2024. It’s been several weeks since then, and the recent chapter only reveals a small part.

We also find out that Gorosei knows nothing about it. Even so, they know that Vegapunk knows many secrets, so whatever he’s saying would spell trouble for them. Over the few decades of his service, Vegapunk’s inventions have helped the Marines strengthen their power.

However, he committed the biggest taboo by researching about the Void Century. One Piece Chapter 1114, and 113 previously, shed light on Vegapunk’s message as he reveals the truth of the world. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

How is Vegapunk’s message in One Piece related to Void Century?

Manga Plus

The message begins with Vegapunk revealing that the world will sink in the future. However, One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers shed more light on it. Vegapunk says that the sea level will rise by one meter due to earthquakes. However, it won’t be a natural disaster.

He talks about his two sons, one of whom is creating the Mother Flame and the other researching the Void Century. After Imu used the Mother Flame on the Lulusia Kingdom, the earthquakes caused the sea level to rise by one meter.

The weapon still exists, and it’s a small flame that’s placed underwater inside a tank. It’s similar to how the scientist’s head was placed inside a tank. Additionally, Vegapunk talks about Nika and Joyboy’s origins. Nika, the legendary Warrior of Liberation is from Elbaf, the kingdom of Giants.

Meanwhile, the first Joyboy was a young man from the ancient kingdom. He had the power to stretch his body like Nika. Joyboy was first mentioned in the Fish-Man Island Arc, but nothing was known about his origins till now.

Vegapunk’s message will likely continue in One Piece Chapter 1115. The manga is going on another hiatus after this week. However, we will update this space once new chapters release.

