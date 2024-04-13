Demon Slayer reigns as the most watched anime on Netflix

Demon Slayer proves to be the most watched anime on Netflix, leaving behind many prominent contenders.

Netflix’s viewership date of January to June 2023 reveals that viewers have watched Demon Slayer more than any other anime on the platform. The first season of the anime, in particular, has an astounding amount of viewership.

Demon Slayer Season 1, titled as Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc on Netflix, has been watched a staggering 95,800,000 hours. Despite not being available on the streaming platform in many countries, Koyoharu Gotouge’s masterpiece still stands tall among the top 300 most watched anime shows on Netflix.

Other seasons of Demon Slayer also have exceptional viewerships. The Swordsmith Village Arc, which is known as Demon Slayer Season 3, is 8th on the list with 40,500,000 hours watched in total. The second season, the Entertainment District Arc, is also very popular among fans and is 12th on the list.

The only one left is the Demon Slayer Movie: Mugen Train Arc. The movie is one of the highest grossing anime films in the world. It retains its popularity even on streaming platforms as it ranks 28th on the most watched anime list.

It’s pretty clear Demon Slayer, as a whole, is an exceptionally popular anime on Netflix. Very few anime have every one of their seasons ranking so high and having such high numbers of viewers. This makes it obvious that the upcoming Hashira Training Arc will also take the streaming platforms by storm.

There are a total of 1016 releases on Netflix, with every season of an anime taken as an individual entry. Other than Demon Slayer, anime like Vinland Saga, Record of Ragnarok, Seven Deadly Sins, and Naruto also have been consistently popular on the streaming giant.

With Demon Slayer Season 4 so close to release in Spring 2024, it’s high time to get yourself reacquainted with the series. You can check out our explanations on Tanjiro’s Hanafuda earrings or the strongest Demon Slayer. Maybe you’d like to know the answers of whether Demon Slayer manga is finished or how old Nezuko is.