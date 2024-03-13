Demon Slayer isn’t the most popular anime on Crunchyroll – but it’s close

A list of Crunchyroll’s most popular anime has been made, and some results are surprising The list contains 300 anime titles, ranked by the number of reviews they received on the platform.

As most can guess, the list is topped by some of the biggest mainstream anime including the very famous Demon Slayer. However, it is not the most sought after anime on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll is the biggest anime streaming platform in the world. The streaming service has hundreds of anime titles and houses some of the most popular anime of all time with both subbed and dubbed versions.

The list of the 300 most popular anime on Crunchyroll has some surprising rankings. Many older anime held out their popularity while some lost their spots to a few newer ones. But the top 10 titles are pretty expected with the biggest titles taking up the top spots.

Demon Slayer is the second most popular anime on Crunchyroll

Even though Demon Slayer is taking the world by storm and earning some great ratings and big numbers on the box office, it failed to become the most popular anime on Crunchyroll. The top position went to a shounen giant reigning the anime world for more than two decades.

Yes, you guessed it. The most popular anime on Crunchyroll is One Piece, earning a very generous rating of 4.9 and getting around 41 thousands reviews on the platform. Demon Slayer did its best and came in second spot with more than 37 thousands reviews. When it comes to popularity, Demon Slayer is around 89% compared to One Piece.

The third spot on the list is predictably taken by Jujutsu Kaisen with around 35,000 reviews. The other anime in top 10 include Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, Solo Leveling, My Hero Academia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and Naruto Shippuden respectively.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is due to premiere in just May. The fourth season will adapt the Hashira Training Arc and it’ll undoubtedly boost the popularity of the anime even more. However, it’ll have tough competition with One Piece having entered the Egghead Arc and My Hero Academia returning with its seventh season this May.