Crunchyroll announced the schedule of 15 Dragon Ball Movies

This Summer season, Crunchyroll is going full out with 15 Dragon Ball movies. Delve deeper to find out the schedule and dub information of these movies.

Dragon Ball franchise started as a Shueisha-published manga created by Akira Toriyama. The original Dragon Ball TV anime series premiered in 1986, and the first anime film was released the same year.

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime franchises, with several sequels and standalone movies. Crunchyroll, the leading anime streaming platform, is adding a large catalogue of Dragon Ball movies to its lineup beginning this week and ending in early July.

The list includes primarily every Dragon Ball Z movie, including the Super prequel, Resurrection F, and the critically acclaimed Super movie Broly. Here’s the list of all the Dragon Ball movies Crunchyroll subscribers will be able to watch this season.

The schedule of Dragon Ball movies

22 June

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone

Dragon Ball Z: World’s Strongest

Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge

Dragon Ball Z: Return of Cooler

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13

29 June

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon

6 July

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

The 13 Dragon Ball Z movies will be available to stream in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand with English, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish subtitles. Resurrection F and Broly, which will be released on 6 July, will have English, French, and German subtitles and audio.

For more information, visit the Crunchyroll website. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

