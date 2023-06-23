Crunchyroll announced the schedule of 15 Dragon Ball Movies
This Summer season, Crunchyroll is going full out with 15 Dragon Ball movies. Delve deeper to find out the schedule and dub information of these movies.
Dragon Ball franchise started as a Shueisha-published manga created by Akira Toriyama. The original Dragon Ball TV anime series premiered in 1986, and the first anime film was released the same year.
Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime franchises, with several sequels and standalone movies. Crunchyroll, the leading anime streaming platform, is adding a large catalogue of Dragon Ball movies to its lineup beginning this week and ending in early July.
The list includes primarily every Dragon Ball Z movie, including the Super prequel, Resurrection F, and the critically acclaimed Super movie Broly. Here’s the list of all the Dragon Ball movies Crunchyroll subscribers will be able to watch this season.
The schedule of Dragon Ball movies
22 June
- Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone
- Dragon Ball Z: World’s Strongest
- Dragon Ball Z: Tree of Might
- Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug
- Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge
- Dragon Ball Z: Return of Cooler
- Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13
29 June
- Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan
- Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound
- Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming
- Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly
- Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn
- Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon
6 July
- Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly
The 13 Dragon Ball Z movies will be available to stream in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand with English, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish subtitles. Resurrection F and Broly, which will be released on 6 July, will have English, French, and German subtitles and audio.
