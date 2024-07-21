Goku makes random cameo in “slept on” new anime

You never know where Goku might pop up next, as the central hero of the Dragon Ball franchise made a surprise appearance in a new hit show.

We’re all eagerly waiting for Dragon Ball Daima, the latest series featuring the Z Fighters. Besides another chance to hang out with Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the rest, the upcoming anime serves as creator Akira Toriyama‘s swansong from the property following his death earlier this year.

Before we get to Daima, Goku decided to make a quick trip to another new anime show, The Elusive Samurai, from Spy x Family and Bocchi the Rock! studio Clover Works.

In Episode 3, our favorite Saiyan pops up dressed in white garb, powering up a Spirit Bomb, as he’s known to do. It’s a throwaway gag, with the main characters looking at him confused.

His hair, face and build are unmistakable. Fans think this should help more people get into an underrated production.

“This anime feels so slept on but everything about it is perfect,” says one response on Twitter. “Goku should have a secret cameo in every anime at this point,” says another.

“So he did complete his high priest training,” another fan jokes, referencing Goku’s robes. It’s pointed out that Kakarot can be seen in Oblivion Battery as well, another new release this year.

Dragon Ball Z and Goku are frequently referenced across anime and pop culture. Hunter x Hunter, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and Neon Abyss are among the contemporary franchises with explicit nods to Akira’s enduring franchise.

We’re in for another exciting period for Dragon Ball, since we have Dragon Ball Daima premiering in October, coming out of Super, and the latest anime movie, Super Hero. The future may be uncertain, but moments like these help reassure everyone Goku isn’t going anywhere.

As the title implies, The Elusive Samurai tells the historic tale of Hōjō Tokiyuki, a warrior who pledges revenge on the man who killed their family. Yusei Matsui’s manga has proven hugely popular, and hopefully the anime draws the same audience.

You can catch The Elusive Samurai on Crunchyroll, alongside Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. Have a look at our guides to Oshi no Ko Season 2, Tower of God Season 2, and My Hero Academia Season 7 for other anime on currently.