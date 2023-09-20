Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5: Will there be an Episode 12?

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 is all set to arrive with Episode 11 on September 20, 2023, and here, we have discussed whether the ongoing season of the anime will have an Episode 12 or not.

Bungo Stray Dogs comes with the most intriguing arcs that do not feel rushed at all, and Studio Bones has really done a tremendous job by bringing these exciting elements and characters to life.

At the time of writing this article, the anime series has come up with five thrilling seasons, and the best thing about this series is that it gets better with every season. For instance, the fourth season of the series received a rating of 8.4 on MyAnimeList, while Season 5 got an 8.7, making it an even more brilliant season than the previous one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 wrapped up with a cliffhanger ending in Episode 13, which was picked up at the beginning of the fifth one. And now every fan has crossed their fingers to see if the series will follow the same pattern and if we will be left with an unfinished ending in the fifth season as well.

Will there be an Episode 12 of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5?

Sadly, Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 will not be getting an Episode 12 as the creators have planned to conclude the season with Episode 11.

Article continues after ad

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 followed the detectives of the Armed Detective Agency, who were framed for being involved in terrorism, and they had to clear their names. As the story moved ahead, many shocking things were revealed.

Article continues after ad

The preview images and synopsis for the concluding episode already show how brutal the finale of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 will be. The penultimate episode came with a lot of bloodshed, and the ending episode is expected to bring the same level of goryness.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.