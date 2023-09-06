Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 9: Release date & time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 9 is nearly here – so, here’s the exact release date and time for the new episode.

Things are getting messier for the armed detective agency as they struggle to clear their names. Even though they are near their goal, the enemies are trying everything they can to stop the detectives.

The previous episode was full of betrayals and action. There are plenty of things that seek a conclusion, and that’s why fans want to know what comes next their way.

So, when do we get the upcoming episode on our screens? Let’s find out.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:00pm JST on the affiliated channels.

After that, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode at the below timings in your regions:

7:30am PDT

9:30am CDT

10:30am EDT

3:30pm British Time

4:30pm European Time

8:00pm Indian Time

What happened in the previous episode of Bungo Stray Dogs?

Teruko tries to trap Atsushi by faking to be on his side. She wants to gain Atsushi’s trust, and after that, she plans to torture him without showing any mercy. When Kenji learns about his friend being in danger, he steps in between the battle.

For the unacquainted, Kenji is someone who unleashes his biggest powers only when his close ones are in danger. And this time, he reveals his fury only to defeat Tetcho. The episode also shows us a flashback in which we see Kunikada telling Atsushi about Kenji’s powers.

On the other side, Dazai comes up with a plan to trap Fyodor and tells about it to Sigma. However, Fyodor gets stuck in a password-protected place with Chuya. Atsushi takes Teruko to see Ranpo, but one of her statements puts her on Atsushi’s suspect list. However, Teruko is not an easy catch, so she captures Atsushi as soon as she realizes him being suspicious.

