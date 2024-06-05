Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 115 kills major character in a gruesome way

The newly released Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 115 reveals the gruesome death of a major character that has fans shocked.

The latest chapter of Bungo Stray Dogs doesn’t take long to shock readers. Picking up right where the previous chapter left off, Chapter 115 shows the consequences of Fyodor subsuming inside Bram’s body with his ability, Crime and Punishment.

The chapter also mercilessly kills Teruko Okura, the vice-captain of the Hunting Dogs. While Bungo Stray Dogs manga has previously had many death scares, this time it doesn’t hesitate to show her die a horrific death.

It starts with when she decides to kill Fyodor for murdering Fukuchi, the man she respects above all. Teruko almost manages to do so, at least that’s what she thinks, until someone suddenly turns up before her.

It’s Fukuchi, but he isn’t who he was anymore. Thanks to the holy sword Fyodor impaled him with, he’s turned into the Divine Being. As Teruko notices her beloved captain, she’s ecstatic until he impales her head with his sword.

In the gritty scene, Teruko’s head liquifies and explodes, before the rest of her body follows. This painful moment is followed by another shocking scene as the Divine Being is seen consuming the liquid.

That’s heartbreaking enough, but the brief flashback following this is even sadder. The flashback reveals that Teruko was a child soldier and despite having her age-altering ability, she was only 12. One day Fukuchi found her on a battlefield and if he hadn’t saved her, she would’ve died.

This explains Teruko’s devotion to the Decay of the Angel leader. It also makes her death more gut-wrenching as her killer wears the face of the person she cherished the most, not to mention that she’s only a child of 12.

Bungo Stray Dogs fans are also shocked by the turns of events in Chapter 115. Initially criticizing the manga for its bad habit of not killing characters, they are surprised by two back-to-back deaths of major characters in recent chapters.

“I love her so much! I still can’t believe he did this! I am grieving!” writes one fan on X.

“He killed Teruko, he killed her, wtf,” comments another.

A third posts, “It’s not just the fact that Teruko died with a smile (similar to Jouno) but the way she also looked right into the face of a man she respected and cherished, the very same man that also saved her life.”

The shocking Bungo Stray Dog Chapter 115 has fans anxious over what’s to come next. Chapter 116 will be released in July 2024, and should reveal what else Fyodor has planned for the world and Yokohama.

