Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 7: Release date & spoiler speculation

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 7 is nearly here – so, here’s the exact details of its release, along with the speculative spoilers based on the preview images that have surfaced online ahead of the episode dropping online.

The previous chapter saw Ango trying to prevent Fukuchi from getting the One Order. On the other hand, Dazai and Fyodor came across Sigma and Nikolai while escaping the prison.

Nikolai proposed a game to both of them and stated that the one who loses will have to die. So, the stakes got much higher after Nikolai stepped in.

Despite having an intriguing storyline, the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise never received the popularity it deserved. Yes, the series enjoys a loyal fanbase, but still, it is considered one of the underrated anime series.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 7: Release date and Time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 7 will get released on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11:00pm JST on Tokyo MX and other affiliated networks in Japan.

For other time zones, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode at the following times:

7:30am PDT

9:30am CDT

10:30am EDT

3:30pm British Timing

4:30pm European Timing

8:00pm IST

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 6: A Brief Recap

Fukuchi got frustrated after Aya tricked him by hiding in the coffin, so he focused on the One Order. Due to Kunikada’s unleashed chaos, the escorts decided to abort their mission, which was the One Order’s delivery to Fukuchi. However, nothing could stop him from getting it – thanks to Fyodor. Despite receiving the One order, Fukuchi wasn’t able to open it. It seemed as if some unseen power was stopping him.

On the other side, Nikolai and Sigma helped Dazai and Fyodor to flee from the prison through an underground tunnel. However, Nikolai asked both of them to participate in a game that will start by injecting the duo with poison and the one who would find a way out in 30 minutes would be provided with the antidote of the poison, and the one who’ll lose with have to let go his life.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 7: What to Expect

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 7 will focus on Dazai and Fyodor as they battle to win their life back by winning the game offered by Nikolai. Besides that, Aya will face some obstacles while she tries to escape the airport with Bram. Well, that’s because Fukuchi has learned about Bram’s disappearance, and now he has sent a vampire army to capture her.

