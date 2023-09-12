Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 10: Release date & time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 10 is on the horizon, and in this article, we tell you about the episode’s release date, time, schedule, and everything else you must know about it.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5’s previous episode shed some light on Fukuchi and Fukuzawa’s past, where we learned why the former chose the villainous path.

Besides that, we also saw Dazai and Sigma getting stuck in a flooded elevator, where the duo weren’t able to use their abilities.

Article continues after ad

The upcoming episode will bring so many thrilling events that we obviously can not miss. So, without any further delay, let’s move further to find out the episode’s exact release date and time.

Article continues after ad

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:30pm JST. Crunchyroll will bring the episode globally, and here, you will be able to find a time schedule that’ll allow you to track the episode in your region:

Article continues after ad

7:30am PDT

9:30am CDT

10:30am EDT

3:30pm British Time

4:30pm European Time

8:00pm Indian Time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 9 Recap

Aya gets attacked by Akutagawa, while Kunikida and Junichiro are confronted by Fukuchi when the duo tries to find Aya. After some time, Fukuchi meets Ranpo and Fukuzawa. He tells them that he has held Junichiro and Kunikada hostage. On the other side, Atsushi finds himself in a room where Teruko has brought him to torture him.

Atsushi learns about the real motives of the Decay of Angels and decides to fight them. Fukuchi asks Fukuzawa to guess his real motives. He also says that if Fukuzawa guesses it right, he will leave his allies. Fukuzawa confidently answers but fails to come up with the correct one and gets stabbed by his old friend. Dazai manages to kill Fyodor and teams up with Sigma as he seeks his help.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 10 preview revealed

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 10’s preview images and clips have surfaced, and it shows that Atsushi will learn about Fukuchi’s true intentions. Getting shocked by the revelation, he will take Bram to Fukuzawa. On the other side, a zombified Akutagawa will attack them.

Dazai will believe that he has won the game, but when Chuya will step in between, Dazai will be left with no choice except to put his trust in Sigma.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

So, that’s everything about My Happy Marriage Episode 11. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Mr 7 One Piece | Best anime coming out in September 2023 | Giselle Gwelle Bleach TYBW | My Happy Marriage: Miyo Saimori | 10 Best anime shows like My Happy Marriage | Top 10 upcoming anime series in Fall 2023

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.