Bungo Stray Dogs Season 6: Everything we know

After 11 spectacular episodes, Season 5 of Bungo Stray Dogs has finally come to an end, leaving fans wondering when they can expect the series to be back on their screens with Season 6.

Bungo Stray Dogs is an underrated series for sure, mainly because it comes under Seinen’s umbrella. It definitely would have been an all-time breakout series if it was a Shonen. Regardless, it does flaunt a viewership of millions, and that’s the reason why it was renewed for five seasons.

Article continues after ad

At first, Bungo Stray Dogs seemed like a light-hearted series that could be watched for fun. However, as you dive deep, you are overwhelmed with several dark and gritty instances, which include the death of some significant characters. Well, the fifth season of the series was no different.

Article continues after ad

Dazai’s dark fate in the series was painful to see in the penultimate episode, and the final episode was equally brutal for him and several other characters. However, the fifth season’s conclusion didn’t seem like the end of the series, so it’s obvious that fans think there will be a Season 6.

Article continues after ad

Will there be a Bungo Stray Dogs Season 6?

As of September 2023, Studio Bones hasn’t officially confirmed Season 6 of Bungo Stray Dogs.

Season 5 of Bungo Stray Dogs was confirmed not too long after Season 4’s conclusion – however, things won’t be the same this time. Apparently, Season 5 of Bungo Stray Dogs has caught up with the manga. So far, the manga series has received a total of 110 chapters, and the fifth season of the series has covered the events from all these chapters. So, don’t expect the series to come back to your screens with Season 6 anytime soon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The 10th episode of Season 5 adapted the events from chapter 108, so the series didn’t even have enough source material for the finale. In fact, the manga is at a point where we don’t have the exact ending of the recently ongoing battle. So, like anime fans, manga readers are also in the dark about the latest events.

Unlike most Shonen series, Bungo Stray Dogs releases a new chapter after a month’s gap. So, the manga will take several years to get enough chapters for a new season.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.