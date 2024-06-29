Haikyuu!! tease has fans hoping for Season 5 after The Dumpster Battle’s success

Following the groundbreaking success of The Dumpster Battle, fans are hoping for Haikyuu!! Season 5 ahead of the franchise’s latest announcement.

2024 is proving to be the year of Haikyuu!!. The sports anime recently broke all kinds of box office records with its new anime movie The Dumpster Battle. And now, there’s going to be another huge announcement commemorating the anime’s 10th anniversary.

As per recent reports, Haikyuu!! will reveal the ‘latest information’ regarding the anime in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #32. This issue will be released on Sunday, July 7, 2024. So far there’s been no further information about what’s coming, but that doesn’t stop fans from speculating.

Given the grand reception of Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, viewers think the upcoming announcement is going to be about the anime show’s continuation. Before the movie, the series had four successful seasons, and fans are asking for more.

“Please omg! We deserve Season 5, please. The movie in the box office hit a million and it ranked so high in the movie ratings. Is that not enough to prove how much we love Haikyuu!!?” commented one user on X/Twitter.

They’re joined by another, saying, “Season 5 please! We need to see the whole story animated,” while a third tweeted, “Furudate!!!!! Drop Season 5 of Haikyuu!! and my life is yours!!!”

“We will have a fifth season no matter what the cost,” wrote a fourth.

But despite the pleas of fans, the announcement of Haikyuu!! Season 5 is probably unlikely. The creators of the anime have already advertised The Dumpster Battle and the as-yet-untitled Haikyuu!! movie 2 as the ‘final’ part of the franchise, hinting at its end after the two films.

Besides, making an entire season requires more time and commitment than a movie. Given the box office earnings of The Dumpster Battle, producing another film instead of a season seems like it could be more profitable for the studio.

So, it’s entirely possible that the announcement will be about another sequel movie adapting the final arc of the Haikyuu!! manga. It may also be about an OVA for the Fukurodani vs. Mujinazaka match, since the movies will ignore that game.

However, at this point, nothing can be said for certain. The upcoming reveal could be any of these possibilities or maybe something entirely different. But one thing’s sure: Haikyuu!! fans will be excited to see these volleyball boys back on screen no matter what.

