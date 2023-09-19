Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 11: Release date and time

Bungo Stray Dogs Episode 11, the final episode of Season 5, is nearly here – so, here’s its exact release date and time.

Like the romantic/supernatural-themed anime series My Happy Marriage, this week’s episode will mark the end of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5. Even though the loyal fandom of the series is not ready to let go of it, they are also eager to see what the conclusion of their favorite series will look like.

Bungo Stray Dogs has been a masterpiece from the very beginning, as it involved brilliant character development and a great narrative.

Despite the good parts, the series never received the praise it deserved. To be precise, it remained an underdog in terms of viewership.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, on Crunchyroll at 7:30am PDT. The following time schedule will help you track the thrilling last episode of the anime series in your region:

7:30am PDT

8:30am Mountain Time

9:30am CDT

10:30am EDT

3:30pm British Time

4:30pm European Time

8:00pm IST

What happened in Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Episode 10?

In the last episode, we saw Sigma and Dazai getting into a difficult situation where they found it challenging to come out alive. On one side, they were surrounded by magma, and on the other hand, the space around them also lacked breathable air and became poisonous. So, they could only escape by finding a safe passage through diving underwater – and to make things worse, Fyodor decided to shut the elevator to make their escape even more difficult. This gives Fyodor an opportunity to target Dazai, so he orders Chuuya to end Dazai’s life. At this point, Sigma decided to side with Dazai and confronted Fyodor.

Now, this is where things went too dark for the fans. On one side, we see Fyodor allowing Sigma to explore his mind and overwhelm it with too much information (think of it as Gojo’s Infinity in Jujutsu Kaisen). On the other hand, we see Dazai getting shot by one of his enemies.

While all this was happening, the UN ordered to basically end the world by activating One Order. So, you could say that the upcoming episode will not bring good news for several characters.

