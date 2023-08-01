Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 coolest Satoru Gojo moments

Jujutsu Kaisen’s strongest sorcerer alive, Satoru Gojo, is also one of the fans’ beloved characters. Here are his ten coolest moments where he steals the show.

There’s no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen is the epitome of modern anime, not just in terms of story but in character design as well. The series really takes the top spot on having every single character that is memorable and glorious.

The complex power system of curses allows each character to possess unique abilities that also add to the overall charm of the series. However, even among the dozens of characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo stands at the top.

Article continues after ad

Powers aside, he has every quality of a spectacular character. Despite being the strongest, he works at the bottom of the Jujutsu world’s hierarchy to bring about a revolution by gathering trustworthy allies. Delve deeper to look at the ten coolest moments of Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen.

1. Gojo shows off his skills against Sukuna

Crunchyroll

Gojo’s eccentric personality may not sit well with some of his students, but they all seem to respect him. Gojo takes pride in his role as an educator and is even more proud of each one of his students. He also never lets go of an opportunity to try to look cool in front of them.

Article continues after ad

When Yuji incarnated Sukuna inside his body, Gojo was the first to fight the special-grade curse. Needless to say, Gojo wipes the floor as he says he will show off since his student (Megumi) is watching. This is the first time fans get a glimpse of Gojo’s power.

2. Gojo calls Jogo weak and proves it

Crunchyroll

A cursed spirit as overconfident and prideful as Jogo is difficult to come by. He dares to go after Satoru Gojo and pays the price for it. Jogo never stood a chance against the strongest sorcerer alive. Instead of seriously fighting the cursed spirit, Gojo brings Yuji to teach him more about Jujutsu battles.

Article continues after ad

When Jogo asks if the kid will get in the way, Gojo responds by saying that the latter is weak. This simple statement seriously wounds the curse’s pride. However, Gojo isn’t being sarcastic or arrogant. Compared to him, anyone else will seem weak.

3. Gojo reveals his eyes and uses Unlimited Void against Jogo

Crunchyroll

Even among the strongest Sorcerers and curses, Domain Expansion is an ability that only a select few can use. When backed into a corner, Jogo could only resort to using his ultimate technique, Domain Expansion.

Article continues after ad

Barely fazed by it, Gojo continues teaching Yuji about Jujutsu Sorcerery’s pinnacle. He then reveals his beautiful Six Eyes and uses his Unlimited Void, which easily dominates Jogo’s Coffin of the Iron Mountain. Satoru Gojo’s domain is still the strongest technique in Jujutsu Kaisen.

4. Gojo uses Hollow Purple Technique against Hanami

Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen has a wide range of phenomenal techniques, but Satoru Gojo’s Hollow Purple Technique is by far the best. The technique involves using two infinites – Blue and Red. Only a select few in the Gojo Clan have ever been able to use it.

Article continues after ad

Being the user of Six Eyes, using such techniques is too easy for the strongest sorcerer alive. In the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo uses this technique against Hanami from a long distance. The curse barely manages to escape with its life.

5. Gojo fights Miguel and destroys his Black Rope

Crunchyroll

During the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons, Miguel is the only real threat in Shinjuku. Gojo realizes Geto’s plan to kill Yuta and sends Panda and Toge to stop him. He promises to follow as soon as he deals with Miguel. Miguel only wants to keep Gojo occupied until Geto accomplishes his goal.

Article continues after ad

Knowing this, Gojo snaps and uses Miguel as a punching bag, destroying his Black Rope in the process. The rope is comparable to a special-grade object woven with an unimaginable amount of cursed energy over the decades. And yet, Gojo doesn’t waste a minute before destroying it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

6. Gojo calls himself the honored one

Crunchyroll

After receiving fatal injuries from Toji, Gojo uses Reverse Cursed Technique to heal his wounds. He overuses his powers and becomes slightly delirious. During his rematch with Toji, Gojo realizes that he is unable to feel hatred or anger.

Article continues after ad

He says, “Throughout heaven and Earth, I alone am the honored one.” These words were said by Buddha, who proclaimed himself to be the mightiest being. At first, Gojo’s words may sound arrogant, but it represents him acquiring his true abilities and finally being the “strongest sorcerer alive.

7. Gojo fights against Hanami and Jogo in Shibuya

Viz

The Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen commences to imprison Satoru Gojo and get Sukuna on Kenjaku’s side. The fight begins with Jogo and Hanami simultaneously attacking Gojo.

Article continues after ad

Even when Gojo is holding back to avoid casualties at the station, he still manages to defeat both special-grade cursed spirits easily. Gojo even looks at Jogo with disgust for thinking the latter could defeat him. Although Choso is also working alongside the cursed spirits, he isn’t as active as the other two.

8. Gojo gets unsealed and challenges Kenjaku

Viz

Satoru Gojo takes a long while before getting unsealed in Jujutsu Kaisen. Moments before getting sealed, he finds out that Kenjaku has taken over Geto’s body. Therefore, Gojo doesn’t waste a second before finding Kenjaku.

Article continues after ad

He also warns the curse to speak wisely since they will be his last words. Later, because of Sukuna’s interference, Gojo pushes his plan to kill Kenjaku and decides to do that after dealing with the King of Curses.

9. Gojo proclaims he will against Sukuna

Viz

When Yuji first asks Gojo if he can defeat Sukuna, Gojo responds positively. This dialogue is played again when he gets unsealed, and the King of Curses challenges him. Gojo again proclaims his victory confidently, as if he can see the future.

Article continues after ad

The one he’s fighting is none other than Ryomen Sukuna, feared for over 1000 years. Despite that, Gojo has enough confidence in his skills to know who the victor will be. He is the only sorcerer in the world who can proclaim something like this without any hesitation.

10. Gojo showing off his skills to his students while fighting Sukuna

Viz

No one other than Satoru Gojo would worry about showing off his skills in Jujutsu Kaisen. Sukuna is the strongest sorcerer who lived in the Heian Period. At the same time, Gojo is the strongest sorcerer of today. The battle between these two is undoubtedly legendary.

Article continues after ad

However, before the second round of the battle, Gojo reaches his limit first, and then Sukuna follows soon after. Gojo mocks the villain before pointing toward Mei Mei’s crows and telling him that since his students are watching, he will continue to show off.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 | 10 short anime series | JJK confirms Megumi’s return | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Episode 1071 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece chapter 1089 | One Piece live-action trailer | Gojo honored one | Details in JJK Season 2 Episode 4 | Jujutsu Kaisen Reverse Cursed Technique