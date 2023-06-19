Black Clover movie reveals Asta already has all the qualities of a Wizard King

Black Clover movie features Asta as he goes against the previous Wizard King. Amid the chaos and devastating battles, the movie reveals that Asta already has all the qualities to achieve his lifelong dream.

Black Clover is a popular Shonen series that follows Asta, a magicless boy struggling in a world where every person has at least some level of magic power. He dreams of becoming the Wizard King, a title given to the strongest mage in the kingdom.

The duty of the Wizard King is to oversee the Magic Knights and protect the kingdom from any harm. Even though Asta has no magic, he has the power to nullify it. Black Clover features Asta’s journey as he joins the Magic Knights and fights his way to the top.

In the recent Black Clover movie, Asta defeats the previous Wizard King, proving his might as a capable Magic Knight. Although it is a standalone movie that has no connection to the original storyline, it still proves that Asta’s ambition is not mere fantasy and that he truly deserves it.

Black Clover movie features the best version of Asta, who’s worthy of being the Wizard King

When faced with a sudden attack from four previous Wizard Kings who plan to destroy the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights lose all hopes of winning. It doesn’t help that the current Wizard King is incapable of fighting while all the strongest Squad Captains are held captive.

A majority of the Magic Knights are rendered powerless, while a handful of them are too afraid to make a move. With all hopes lost, Asta encourages them and acts as a leader. He doesn’t enforce his ideas on them and asks them to fight alongside him. Instead, Asta gives them the option to leave, but after his speech, all the Magic Knights begin to support him in the fight.

This displays Asta’s leadership skills, which are necessary for a Wizard King. A Wizard King should be someone people would want to follow and have faith in, even in the most dire situations. Furthermore, during his fight with Conrad Leto, Julius gives the Imperial Sword to Asta.

For some reason, Asta is able to tap into the power of the magic sword and defeat the powerful mage that threatened the kingdom. Later, Julius explains that all the previous Wizard Kings oversee these events and decide to lend their powers to Asta.

They entrusted their powers as well as the future of the Clover Kingdom to Asta. Therefore, Asta receives acknowledgement from practically all the previous Wizard Kings, even Conrad. Before taking his last breath, he entrusts his dreams of changing the kingdom to Asta. These events from the Black Clover movie prove that Asta is already worthy of becoming a Wizard King.

Black Clover movie can be streamed on Netflix.

