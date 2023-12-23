Black Clover Chapter 369: Release date and time

Black Clover Chapter 369 is across the horizon, so let’s find out when the chapter will arrive exactly.

Black Clover‘s author revealed to the entire community that he has been unwell for quite a long time; that’s why he wasn’t able to come up with the chapters on time. So, when the manga was transferred to JUMP GIGA magazine, things became more manageable for the creator. And now, finally, Black Clover’s new chapter, i.e., Chapter 369, is inching towards its release date after four months.

Article continues after ad

On top of everything, the early spoilers of the chapter hinted at the first battle of the manga after its return. The main draw of the chapter will be the conflict between Black Bulls and Lucius.

Article continues after ad

Well, we aren’t going to spoil anything for you here. If you want to know when the chapter is coming out, here’s what you need to know.

Black Clover Chapter 369 will be released on December 24, 2023, on Viz Media and Manga Plus.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the release schedule in full:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

7:00am Pacific Time

8:00am Mountain Time

9:00am Central Time

10:00am Eastern Time

3:00am British Time

4:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

Black Clover Chapter 368: Recap

The chapter titled ‘Just Getting Started’ was the final chapter of the manga published in Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine.

In the beginning, we see Morgen complimenting Yami as he believes the boy has become more robust, but he also states that he is in no mood to waste his time fighting the latter. So, Morgen uses the Paladin: Dark Magic to overwhelm Yami at once and declare himself as the Mighty Magic Knight.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On the other side, Marx is helpless as he can only watch Yuno struggle in the fight against the clones of Lucius. Marx thinks that if Yuno gets knocked down, the Neverland spell will fail, and they will lose every chance to win the battle. All the other magic knights also struggle against the guardian angels and the clones of Lucius. However, Asta arrives when one of the clones says it’s time to put the world into darkness.

Asta boosts the power of every Black Bull member with his Anti-Magic. The chapter ends with showing Asta and Yuno joining forces, stating that they will end the reign of Lucius.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.