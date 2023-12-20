Black Clover Chapter 369 Spoilers tease Backbulls Vs. Lucius

Black Clover manga chapter 369 is coming back after three months. Here’s everything you should know about the events of the upcoming chapter.

Following the release of Chapter 368, the Black Clover manga was transferred to WSJ’s sister magazine, JUMP GIGA, a quarterly magazine. Hence, it’s evident to see the community’s eagerness to read the new chapter of the manga after waiting for so long.

As the chapter’s official release is nigh, the early leaks have started surfacing already, showcasing the first battle after its comeback. Lucius will struggle when Magna and Luck combine their energies against him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you want to know exactly what the spoilers of Black Clover Chapter 369 hint at, delve deeper to learn about it.

Black Clover Chapter 369 spoilers: The end of Lucius Vs. Black Bulls

The chapter starts with Asta and Yuno teaming up against Lucius. However, as the villain is not an easy catch, he makes two clones of himself to fight the opponents. Before going toe-to-toe with the boys, Lucius explains to them how they are no match for him. He reveals that his army is full of angels, paladins, and 11 clones of himself. Well, that’s something Asta and Yuno must keep in mind.

Article continues after ad

The next panel takes us to a flashback where Black Bulls are confused about the current situation and wonder who Ichika is. Asta reveals that she is Yami’s sister. Meanwhile, Finral and Gauche argue about who is more cute: Ichika or Marie. Nacht is excited to see Ichika.

Article continues after ad

Later, Ichika starts explaining that Asta has shared his powers with the entire group of Black Bulls. She also reveals that after receiving his Anti-Magic powers, everyone would be able to use Pseudo-magic. However, these powers should be used carefully as they have limits.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Coming back to the present, we see Luck Voltia vs. the angels of Lucius, who have used his Demon spell to summon multiple angels. After observing Luck’s fighting style, Lucius takes him as a threat. However, while Lucius gets distracted, Magna appears behind him, recognizing him as a Mana threat.

Even though he successfully flees from the location, Magna activates the Soul Chain Tag Death Match. This time, Magna joins forces with Luck to fight against Lucius.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Following this, Magna decides to divide the Mana between himself, Lucius, and Luck equally. Lucius realizes that despite the powers, he cannot heal the damage he has gotten. However, he soon analyses that if Magna and Luck are responsible for his powers getting drained, their Anti-Magic may also be affected. Hence, he decides to turn the tables.

Well, that’s the reason why Magna chose to fight Lucius with Luck because he knew that in case his powers were affected during the battle, he could still have the upper hand by combining his powers with that of Luck. As expected, Luck and Magna’s combined attack knocked down Lucius, bringing the Black Bulls to the victorious side.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.