IShowSpeed reveals why he’s moving to Germany for a month

Following his massively successful trip to South Korea, YouTube star IShowSpeed says he’s moving his content over to Europe for the Euros Football Championship.

On June 6, 2024, prominent streamer IShowSpeed went live with an exciting announcement, revealing that he’ll be staying in Germany for a thirty-day period.

The influencer said that he’ll be leaving within a week’s time, and although he’ll be primarily staying in Germany, he’ll still visit other countries in Europe during his visit.

Speed said that the reason for his massive move was so that he’ll be able to attend the UEFA European Championship, the second most-watched football tournament aside from the FIFA World Cup.

Article continues after ad

“Don’t worry, I will be going to a lot more countries while I’m there,” the streamer assured his fans, who were concerned that he would only be streaming from Germany the entire time. “Chat, is Germany even fun?”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 7:37)

This follows Speed’s successful visit to South Korea in May 2023, which spawned a slew of viral moments — such as the time he got bitten in the face by a small dog and even confronted by the country’s military for trying to stream near the North Korean border.

Speed has been on a roll as of late, taking part in massive events like MrBeast’s $100K Wipeout challenge and even winning 4th place in the annual cheese rolling competition in Gloucestershire, England.

Article continues after ad

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Speed’s been taking over social media over the past month, thanks in no small part to his viral argument with Man Utd fan at the FA Cup final, or that time he ate fried chicken with Family Guy’s Peter and Lois Griffin in a moment that swept the internet like wildfire.

YouTube/IShowSpeed

Of course, this extended stay in Germany will offer even more content for Speed’s streams, especially given the fact that he’s a massive football fiend and a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s set to play for Portugal in the 2024 Euro’s for the sixth time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans have been noticing Speed’s hard work and are congratulating the streamer, who continues to dominate as one of the internet’s most-watched broadcasters, topping YouTube’s charts alongside banned Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect.