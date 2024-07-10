IShowSpeed does viral ‘English or Spanish’ trend with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

IShowSpeed made football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic participate in the viral ‘English or Spanish’ trend during his chaotic livestream in Italy.

On July 9, YouTuber IShowSpeed teamed up with Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his livestream in Milan, Italy. The IRL stream was packed with hilarious moments, including one where the two did the viral ‘English or Spanish’ TikTok trend.

The trend involves asking someone if they speak English or Spanish, and when the person responds, they’re told to refrain from moving or be labeled gay.

During a car ride, IShowSpeed asked Zlatan: “English or Spanish?” The Swede, who’s clearly unfamiliar with the challenge, got confused and responded: “In what sense… to speak or…” The YouTube star then asked him to choose between the two options.

Article continues after ad

After pausing for a moment, the AC Milan legend answered: “English.” Immediately after his response, the 19-year-old said: “First one to move is gay.”

Article continues after ad

Surprisingly, Zlatan quickly obliged, and they both remained frozen in their seats for several minutes. The streamer was the first to break, and he shouted at the 42-year-old: “Bro, really? What, like dude! We sat there for like five minutes, you did not move.” Zlatan replied: “I have a bulletproof mind.”

The hilarious moment was shared on Twitter/X and has gone viral with over 11.8 million views. Many fans praised the Swedish former footballer for playing along.

Article continues after ad

“Bro Zlatan understood the assignment,” one person commented. “That’s why Zlatan is the goat,” another wrote. “THE GOAT IBRA DIDN’T MOVE A MUCLE!” a third added.

IShowSpeed will be visiting other European countries in the upcoming days as part of his tour across the continent. His stay in Italy comes after his trip to Greece, where he got in a boxing match with a fan who challenged him to a street fight.