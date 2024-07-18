IShowSpeed has proven that he can’t even IRL stream on a boat without being stream sniped, as he made his return to Norway and had a little bit of a better time.

Over the last year, IShowSpeed has hosted some of the wildest IRL streams that YouTube has seen, as he’s gone to watch his hero Cristiano Ronaldo play in a few different countries, met Kim Kardashian, and had fans follow him around.

Yet, his most recent spate of streams in Europe have taken things up a notch. Speed has been hopping from country to country, meeting politicians, hanging with footballing legends and other content creators, and being followed by swarms of fans.

In his July 17 stream, Speed made his return to Norway, and fans got more creative than before as some managed to stream snipe him as he was out on a boat with some of his entourage.

The YouTube star had been out on a speed boat when he was informed that fans were coming up behind them, and he couldn’t believe it.

“There is no way they just stream sniped me on a boat,” Speed said, beckoning the two groups of fans to come over. “This can’t be happening. I just got stream sniped on a boat. This got to be history right here! This must have never happened in streaming ever,” he added.

Timestamp of 2:19:10

Speed dapped up the fans who approached his boat too, but couldn’t believe that they looked so young while piloting their own boats.

His last trip to Norway ended in chaos, with the streamer swearing off making a return, but this one was clearly a bit more wholesome.

The YouTube star has had to spend over $50,000 because of the damage that fans have done to the cars he’s been renting on these streams. So, he’ll probably be happy he’s not had to shell out for a new boat too.

