IShowSpeed randomly takes part in cheese rolling competition and actually comes 4th

IShowSpeed randomly turned up at the Gloucestershire cheese rolling 2024 competition, took part, and somehow finished fourth despite no preparation at all.

Of all places, the YouTube streaming star bizarrely attended Gloucestershire’s annual cheese rolling competition, where participants race down the 200-yard-long Cooper’s Hill chasing a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.

In an interview with the BBC before the race, Speed admitted that he was “nervous” but “here to win” — explaining he had even talked to a veteran of the competition beforehand who gave him some expert advice.

Without any prior ‘training’, the YouTuber lined up at the front alongside other participants. And when the race got off, it wasn’t long before Speed was tumbling down the hill.

Article continues after ad

But, miraculously, the Prime Squad streamer managed to regain control of his fall and landed himself a fourth-place finish in the race.

However, in an interview after the race, Speed claimed to have picked up a leg injury on the way down. The 19-year-old joked that he had to go to the hospital for treatment — though it seems he was just fooling the reporter.

Article continues after ad

When asked if it was worth it in the end, he enthusiastically responded “hell yeah” — before adding that he’s up for giving the competition another shot next year.

“It looks scary, but once that first slide you’re like ‘you know what I can do this, I can take it’ and I took it,” he said. “I want to do it again because I know how to win now. I went fourth place my first time with no technique, with no videos. I did it though.”

Article continues after ad

With over 24.8 million subscribers, Speed has quickly grown to become one of the biggest streamers in the world. The 19-year-old has become well-known for bizarre and sometimes wild broadcasts, such as recently faking a “robbery” to impress his date in an IRL stream.