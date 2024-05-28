IShowSpeed’s non-stop grind is making him the biggest star in streaming

IShowSpeed’s non-stop grind is cementing him as a top dog in the streaming world, with his wild IRL broadcasts that keep getting bigger, bolder, and more bizarre.

The YouTube star doesn’t miss a single beat, constantly going viral for something different almost every day.

One moment, he’s being dealt a brutal blow from WWE icon Randy Orton at WrestleMania, who used his signature RKO move on the YouTuber wearing a Prime Hydration bottle costume.

And next, the 19-year-old being confronted by the military at the Unification Village used by North and South Korea for peace talks — or getting bit on the nose by a dog on the street for barking at it.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: IShowSpeed IShowSpeed recently purchased the Lamborghini Huracan and a Ronaldo-inspired wrap for the luxury car.

It’s IShowSpeed’s world and we’re living in it

To say Speed’s life is a bit hectic would be an understatement. Within the last week of May, he was seen doing backflips in a New York KFC, while hanging out with the real-life versions of Peter and Lois Griffin, which went so viral that the fast-food restaurant even responded.

Article continues after ad

The next day, he was in London to take South Korean TikToker Amy Flamy on a date, where he rented out an entire mall which he claims cost him $100,000, only to then fake a “robbery” to fight off to impress his crush.

Speed was in the spotlight again at the FA Cup final on May 25, as he found himself in a heated argument with another Manchester United supporter as he encouraged fans to cheer on the team. Thankfully, this time around he wasn’t attacked, unlike last year’s final.

Article continues after ad

Speed was then even seen pitching up at a party with several United players including Rashford, Garnacho, and manager Erik Ten Hag after they triumphed over rivals Man City to lift the FA Cup for the 13th time in the club’s history.

However, the grind doesn’t stop for Speed. On May 27, the streamer made BBC headlines as he turned up to Gloucestershire’s annual cheese rolling competition. And despite no preparation at all, he landed himself a fourth-place finish racing down the 200-yard-long hill.

Article continues after ad

Fans praise IShowSpeed’s grind

Fans of the YouTube star are certainly noticing his hustle too, with many praising him and his team for their impressive marketing — and somehow always being at the right place at the right time.

Article continues after ad

“Whoever he’s got in his team, genius. They know exactly how to stay relevant,” a fan wrote. “I am sure he will be at the Euros, and he will be at the Cricket WC in the US. Got the masses covered.”

“Speed gonna be more of a talking point at the Euros than the players,” one joked. “Full credit to him, he’s a genius the way he’s marketing himself,” another added.

“Whatever you think of his personality, you just can’t hate the grind he’s putting in.”

Regardless, whatever Speed does pays off, with him mastering the art of going viral in every stream. And there’s no sign of him slowing down anytime soon, continuing to grow his channel at a rapid pace.

Article continues after ad