MrBeast gets last laugh after IShowSpeed completes $100K Wipeout course

YouTube star MrBeast was left stunned after streamer IShowSpeed successfully completed his $100K Wipeout course, beating out fellow influencer KSI in the process.

MrBeast is known for his over-the-top challenges with huge cash prizes, but his latest contest resulted in some especially chaotic moments between two of the internet’s most popular YouTubers.

On June 4, 2024, MrBeast got together with IShowSpeed and KSI, who he challenged to a Wipeout-style obstacle course with a prize of $100,000.

Like the show, MrBeast’s course was built inside of a pool, so the influencers would fall into the water if they ended up falling off.

Article continues after ad

In a bit of old-fashioned trolling, KSI pushed Speed into the water to get a head start… but it ended up taking the duo a good amount of time to get past each section, which included a rope-swinging portion, a rotating platform, and a series of ‘not big red balls’ that the YouTubers had to leap across to reach the end.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, IShowSpeed ended up taking home the victory — but not after suffering an epic wipeout and needing KSI to help him out of the water.

However, MrBeast wasn’t convinced that Speed had actually completed the course, telling the YouTuber that he had to land on the final platform in order to win the $100,000.

Article continues after ad

“You think 100 grand is supposed to be easy? You think I just throw this thing around? …you gotta complete the course, or you’re not getting it.”

The most-subscribed YouTube creator was adamant that Speed wouldn’t get the grand prize until he went through the course successfully a second time, but eventually conceded that he only need to get across the giant red balls in one go — something the YouTuber actually ended up doing, shattering MrBeast’s expectations.

“Oh no, I just lost 100 grand,” he said as Speed shouted victoriously from the platform behind him. “I didn’t think he was gonna do it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thanks to all his efforts, Speed walked away with ten briefcases full of $10,000 each, which MrBeast confirmed was full of legitimate bils since people “don’t think anything I do is actually real.”

MrBeast made Speed and his friends physically carry the heavy briefcases off the scene as the streamer pleaded for an electronic transfer to make things easier, allowing him to get the last laugh despite losing $100K.

(Segment begins at 58:40)

This is just the latest viral moment to stem from IShowSpeed’s content, as the YouTuber recently took over social media by recreating football legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘undercover’ video in Madrid.

Article continues after ad

This follows the streamer’s trip to South Korea, where he shocked fans by getting confronted by the country’s military after trying to stream at the North Korean border and even getting bitten in the face by a dog.