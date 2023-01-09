Banned Twitch streamers iShowSpeed & Dr Disrespect dominate YouTube 2022 viewership

Twitch’s loss has proven to be YouTube’s gain as a couple of banned streamers in the form of iShowSpeed and Dr Disrespect dominated the platform’s viewership in 2022.

The streaming wars featured some major battles in 2022 with YouTube acquiring some of Twitch’s biggest names, but some of YT’s top streamers are actually ones banned by the Amazon-owned platform.

According to Stream Hatchet, YouTube Gaming saw a huge rise of VTubers in 2022 with Kuzuha and Usada Pekora cracking into the top 10, but their numbers were dwarfed by the upstart known as iShowSpeed.

YouTube star iShowSpeed had a breakthrough year streaming-wise with the highest viewership by far throughout 2022.

Despite being primarily a YouTuber, the streamer exploded in popularity after being banned on Twitch in 2021. He wasn’t the only one banned from Twitch to make a name for himself, as Dr Disrespect also turned up in a big way.

iShowSpeed and Dr Disrespect surge on YouTube after Twitch bans

In 2022, iShowSpeed was by far the most-watched streamer on YouTube and it wasn’t even close.

The youngster had a whopping 38.5 million hours of content watched in 2022, over 10 million more than second place Kuzuha who managed to get 27.4 million hours watched.

Infamously banned Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect also had a phenomenal year on YouTube. Despite the two-time not having an official contract with YouTube since his ban from Twitch in the summer of 2020, Doc has shown that nothing will stop him from continuing to climb the mountain of success.

Doc ended the year as the fourth most-watched YouTube streamer with 25.2 million hours watched, only bested by friendly rival TimTheTatman. The two-time also managed to perform better than Ludwig, who finished sixth on YouTube to end the year.

The success of streamers banned on Twitch is certainly interesting, especially as users grow increasingly frustrated with the platform’s rules and controversial revenue sharing.

With 2023 still early, it will be fun to see which streamers continue to rise and if anyone else permanently banned from Twitch can break into the top 10 in twelve months’ time.